Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for COVID-19
参加者1人 新型コロナに感染…中止に
Japan Times -- May 30
A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.
The tourists, all Thai nationals, got tested after the individual complained of a sore throat on Monday, according to Kyodo News. The tour has been canceled.
The individual, who has no fever, is expected to quarantine in a repurposed facility for people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The travel agency that hosted the tour is coordinating with authorities to deal with the situation.
The three close contacts are currently isolating at a separate hotel, the agency said. They received a negative result in an antigen test and do not have any symptoms.
May 30 (日テレNEWS) - 外国人観光客の受け入れ再開に向けた国の実証実験で大分県を訪れていたタイからのツアー客が、新型コロナウイルスに感染したことがわかりました。 ...continue reading
Trying an Outstanding Suite on the Japanese Overnight Ferry | Hokkaido to Niigata
Solo Travel Japan - May 30
Taking the Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Otaru (Hokkaido) to Niigata in their Suite for the first time. It was amazingly comfortable.
High temperatures grip much of Japan on Sunday
NHK - May 29
Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.
How To Treat Endangered Japanese | Travel Guide in Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 29
In Japan, adults are very aware of stranger danger and think all foreigners are aliens. Japanese people never discriminate against people based on their nationality and race. They call all foreigners gaijin and discriminate against them equally.
Test tours underway in Japan
NHK - May 27
Small groups of foreigners have been arriving in Japan to take part in government-sponsored guided tours, as the country prepares to welcome tourists next month.
Opting for a residence permit in Greece
newsonjapan.com - May 27
Greece's residence permit provides its holders with a range of rights in the country. In particular, tax residency is given to those who stay in the country for over 183 days.
Japan to resume tourism in June; only packaged tour for now
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
Australians visit Kanazawa on test tour to resume accepting foreign tourists
NHK - May 26
Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.
Japan launches trial to reopen for foreign tourists
NHK - May 25
Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.
Osaka in 2022
japan-guide.com - May 25
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.
Taking 6,000 people on a weird day trip to Japan
Joey - May 25
Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.
ANA to remove self-check-in machines at domestic airports next year
Kyodo - May 24
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.
Japan tops ranking of tourism destinations
NHK - May 24
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.
