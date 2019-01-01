Wary of foreign 'bad manners', Japan cautuously eases borders to aid tourism
Under the decision, Japan will allow in a limited number of foreign tourists on package tours starting June 10. Last week a few "test tours", mainly of overseas travel agents, started to arrive.
Relaxing some of the world's strictest pandemic border measures required months of pressure from travel and tourism executives, three insiders told Reuters, describing both the government's fears of public backlash if infections spiked and the industry's concerns of an economic wipeout.
The number of hotels that shut down nationwide rose to the highest in five years last year, and hotel debt levels have more than doubled since 2019, according to researcher Teikoku Databank Ltd.
Local governments remain worried that foreign tourists will bring in the coronavirus, the industry executive said, making it difficult to open the country fully.
Japan, where guidelines such as mask wearing and hand sanitising are scrupulously followed, has avoided the kind of massive infections that have swept through other countries.
Already, the test tours have hit a snag. The Japan Tourism Agency said on Monday that a participant on a trip to the southern prefecture of Oita had tested positive for COVID. The three other travellers are asymptomatic, it said, but the rest of the tour was cancelled. ...continue reading
Taking the Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Otaru (Hokkaido) to Niigata in their Suite for the first time. It was amazingly comfortable.
Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.
In Japan, adults are very aware of stranger danger and think all foreigners are aliens. Japanese people never discriminate against people based on their nationality and race. They call all foreigners gaijin and discriminate against them equally.
Small groups of foreigners have been arriving in Japan to take part in government-sponsored guided tours, as the country prepares to welcome tourists next month.
Greece's residence permit provides its holders with a range of rights in the country. In particular, tax residency is given to those who stay in the country for over 183 days.
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.
Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.
Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.