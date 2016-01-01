Important tips for promoting your YouTube channel
It is important to make sure that as many people as possible know about the company. Therefore, many entrepreneurs use every opportunity to promote their business. One of the most popular platforms for this is YouTube.
Every day, millions of users visit this site to learn about certain products. With proper use of the capabilities of this hosting, an entrepreneur can effectively promote his business, attract a large number of customers and make a profit.
Today we will talk about how to make your business known on this platform without having to buy YouTube subscribers often.
What are the benefits of the channel for business
There are a lot of reasons to open a channel on this video hosting. Here are just a few of them:
- popularity and brand awareness is increasing. Millions of people access YouTube every day. If you manage the channel correctly, provide the audience with high-quality and interesting information, then visitors will soon remember your company and you won’t even have to buy real YouTube subscribers anymore to increase the number of viewers;
- traffic from YouTube and the conversion of the main site increase. If the videos are very interesting, then users will be interested in the channel and will start clicking on the link in the description to the main site. This increases the traffic of the resource. If users make purchases, then the conversion also increases;
- increasing user loyalty. Own channel is almost live communication with potential customers. If you give detailed answers to users' questions, they will be loyal to your brand. So, if necessary, they will contact your company.
Channel promotion tips
It is not enough just to create a channel and wait for people to come. It is also important to constantly work on it, optimize it. Here are some helpful tips for that:
- Come up with an interesting presentation of the material. Videos can be different, most importantly they should be informative and interesting. It is also important to choose the right speaker who feels confident in front of the camera and knows how to keep the viewer's attention.
- Fill in tags. This is a required step to get visitors from search as users search for words and phrases and the tags will help the platform's algorithms to find and show your video.
- Add links. A link to your channel should be placed on a page on social networks — on a personal or business page. The coverage of the publication will be higher if you pin it at the top or update it periodically. This is how users from other resources will come to watch the video.
- Write subtitles in different languages. This is very important if the company enters the international market, as many more users will be able to watch the video. To get an accurate translation of multimedia, it is better to contact a translation company that provides such services.
Content must be varied, otherwise visitors will quickly get bored. Popular formats today include reviews, tutorial videos, and Q&A.
We wish you success in promotion!
South China Morning Post - May 27
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
CNA - May 27
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
NHK - May 27
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
Kyodo - May 26
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
NewsOnJapan - May 25
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
Al Jazeera - May 24
Tokyo, Japan – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, the operator of a tour company in Kyoto, felt a wave of relief at the news that Japan would welcome the return of foreign tourists after more than two years of closed borders.
Nikkei - May 24
An agency designed to address workplace grievances and provide general assistance for foreign workers began operating Monday under a joint initiative by eight Japanese companies including Toyota Motor and Seven & i Holdings.
Kyodo - May 23
A panel to the Japanese financial regulator gave the green light Monday for a proposal requiring listed companies to disclose any gender gaps in their workforce in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's aim of addressing Japan's gender pay inequality, one of the worst among developed countries.
asgam.com - May 23
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission opened public comments on 19 May regarding screening standards for proceedings such as casino licensing based on the 2016 Act on Promotion of Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas.
Business Insider - May 21
It can take 4 years to make one batch of barrel-aged soy sauce. The natural fermentation process was the norm in Japan for centuries, but when industrialization swept the nation, almost all the country's wooden barrels were replaced with steel ones.
TIME - May 21
Naomi Koshi remembers handing out flyers outside a train station during her second mayoral campaign in 2016, when an older man walked up to her and said, “You are too strong for a woman,” and kicked her.
RTE - May 20
Japan's core consumer prices posted their biggest jump in seven years in April, official data showed today, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.