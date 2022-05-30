Japan complains over Seoul marine survey in disputed waters
松野長官「到底受け入れられない」 日本のEEZ内で韓国船が海洋調査
The Star -- May 30
Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.
Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said it was “totally unacceptable” that a South Korean research ship was spotted trailing what appeared to be a cable near the islands, which Japan calls Takeshima and South Korea calls Dokdo.
Matsuno said Tokyo did not receive any prior request from Seoul for such research.
“We strongly demand this stop immediately,” he said.
He said the two sides held talks about the incident but both reiterated their previous claims to the territory.
In Seoul, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it cannot accept the Japanese complaint. It called the survey a legitimate act conducted in line with domestic and international law.
May 30 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 島根県の竹島周辺の日本のEEZ(排他的経済水域)の内側で、韓国の船が行った海洋調査について、松野官房長官は30日午前、「到底受け入れられない」と非難した。 ...continue reading
Ex-farm minister given suspended prison sentence for receiving bribes
NHK - May 27
A former Japanese agriculture minister, Yoshikawa Takamori, has been given a suspended prison sentence for taking bribes from an egg producer while in office.
Japanese missiles and jets in India soon; New Delhi, Tokyo sign key pact on military cooperation
Hindustan Times - May 27
Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing.
N.Korea fires three ballistic missiles with different ranges in short succession
NHK - May 25
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.
Japan economic report drops mention of coronavirus
Kyodo - May 25
The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years.
Chinese, Russian bombers fly around Japan
NHK - May 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says Chinese and Russian bombers jointly flew over areas around Japan on Tuesday.
Kishida pledges action as Quad summit wraps
NHK - May 24
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.
Indian Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo
IndianExpressOnline - May 24
Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.
Kishida, Biden agree to strengthen alliance
NHK - May 23
The leaders of Japan and the US have committed to boosting regional defense. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with President Joe Biden amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
Biden: US is fully committed to Japan's defense
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.
Chinese aircraft carrier sails between two islands of Okinawa
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
Biden reinforces Japan ties, unveils Asia trade initiative
malaymail.com - May 23
TOKYO, May 23 — President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and unveils a multinational trade initiative Monday as part of his push to reinvigorate US strategic power across Asia.
Biden arrives in Japan for summit, Quad meeting
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
