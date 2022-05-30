Japan's Fugaku wins world's top supercomputer titles

Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.

An international conference of experts announces the rankings every six months.

Fugaku, developed by the RIKEN research institute in the western city of Kobe, retained the top spot in the two categories -- performance in computational methods such as simulations, and in big data analytics.

Fugaku slipped to second place in the categories of artificial intelligence applications and computing speed for the first time since June 2020. A US supercomputer took the top position in the both categories.

Japanese researchers have used Fugaku to study the spread of droplets for coronavirus measures, as well as to forecast localized downpours and other weather events.