People under 50 spend more time on smartphones than watching TV

TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.

In February of this year, NTT DoCoMo Mobile Research Institute surveyed men and women between the ages of 15 and 79 on how to spend their weekdays.

It was found that smartphone usage time exceeded TV viewing time for each generation from teens to 40s.

However, on holidays, TV viewing time for people in their 40s only slightly exceeded smartphone usage time.

On the other hand, TV viewing time greatly exceeded smartphones for people in their 50s and above, and about 80 pecent of people in their 70s said they watched TV more.