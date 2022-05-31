Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction
NHK -- May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
The Toyosu market's special observation deck has been closed to visitors since January 11, when Japan faced a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which manages the wholesale market, decided to reopen the deck following a recent decline in infections.
The daily number of viewers of the early morning auction will be limited to 27 people -- a quarter of the pre-pandemic level.
Prior applications are necessary and a lottery will be held if demand exceeds the daily limit.
June bookings are already closed. The Toyosu market website will accept applications for July from June 1 to 7.
Assets held by BOJ hit record high
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
Japanese vending machine dispenses ID photos of random strangers
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Cheap onions draw customers to Awaji Island, western Japan
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch 3 mil. yen at year's 1st auction
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
Kirin hikes beer prices for first time in 14 years
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
Japan's 'test tourism' leaves beleaguered travel industry cold
Tokyo, Japan – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, the operator of a tour company in Kyoto, felt a wave of relief at the news that Japan would welcome the return of foreign tourists after more than two years of closed borders.
Program offers advice and legal help for navigating Japanese workplaces
An agency designed to address workplace grievances and provide general assistance for foreign workers began operating Monday under a joint initiative by eight Japanese companies including Toyota Motor and Seven & i Holdings.
Japan gov't to require listed companies to disclose gender gap
A panel to the Japanese financial regulator gave the green light Monday for a proposal requiring listed companies to disclose any gender gaps in their workforce in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's aim of addressing Japan's gender pay inequality, one of the worst among developed countries.
Japan Casino Regulatory Commission taking public comments on licensing criteria
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission opened public comments on 19 May regarding screening standards for proceedings such as casino licensing based on the 2016 Act on Promotion of Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas.
Why only 1% of Japan's soy sauce is made this way
It can take 4 years to make one batch of barrel-aged soy sauce. The natural fermentation process was the norm in Japan for centuries, but when industrialization swept the nation, almost all the country's wooden barrels were replaced with steel ones.
