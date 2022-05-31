Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction

Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.

The Toyosu market's special observation deck has been closed to visitors since January 11, when Japan faced a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which manages the wholesale market, decided to reopen the deck following a recent decline in infections.

The daily number of viewers of the early morning auction will be limited to 27 people -- a quarter of the pre-pandemic level.

Prior applications are necessary and a lottery will be held if demand exceeds the daily limit.

June bookings are already closed. The Toyosu market website will accept applications for July from June 1 to 7.