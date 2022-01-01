Pricey Japan packages set to go on sale
Charoen Wangananont, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association, said the Japan National Tourism Organisation had issued entry regulations for tour groups, which will be the first leisure travellers allowed into the country for over two years, starting from June 10.
"We still have to see how Thai customers respond to the rule as there are requirements which mandate them to pay more and engage with additional document processing, including a visa fee of 2,000 baht which had been exempted before the pandemic. Tourists also have to apply for a visa by themselves and take an RT-PCR test 72 hours before arrival, which altogether would cost around 5,000 baht," he said.Each group must include no more than 10 people and must travel under escort from a tour guide throughout the whole journey, which will make the package pricier as tour companies have to offer a full-board tour that includes all meals.
With smaller groups, tour companies cannot benefit from economies of scale but have to raise the price on a per-head basis in order to maintain profit and match the increasing costs.
Visitors from Thailand, which is categorised as in the "blue" group, are exempt from quarantine and the RT-PCR test upon arrival. Only countries in the blue category can take part in the tour scheme.
Mr Charoen said tourists must also be vaccinated with three mRNA or viral vector shots, while inactivated vaccines are excluded from the list.
Nikkei - May 30
TOKYO -- After closing its doors to most foreign travelers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government has announced plans to start allowing group tours to enter Japan next month, much to the relief of hotels and other businesses that rely on tourism.
Solo Travel Japan - May 30
NHK - May 29
Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 29
NHK - May 27
Small groups of foreigners have been arriving in Japan to take part in government-sponsored guided tours, as the country prepares to welcome tourists next month.
newsonjapan.com - May 27
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
NHK - May 26
Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.
NHK - May 25
Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.
japan-guide.com - May 25
Joey - May 25
Kyodo - May 24
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.