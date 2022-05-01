More regional Japan airports to accept entrants from abroad: PM
Kyodo -- May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government will also unveil guidelines on COVID-era inbound tourism for the travel industry on June 7, Kishida said, three days before it resumes accepting tourists from overseas, initially targeting those on package tours with guides and fixed itineraries.
"We will enable regional airports such as Sendai (in northeastern Japan) to resume accepting international flights, in consultation with local governments," Kishida told reporters at his office.
At present, international flights are limited to five airports in Japan -- Haneda, Narita, Kansai, Chubu and Fukuoka -- as part of COVID-19 restrictions.
Naha and New Chitose airports are set to resume accepting international flights by the end of June. ...continue reading
Construction of Sagamihara maglev station underway
As borders reopen, is Japan ready for tourism's pitfalls?
Trying an Outstanding Suite on the Japanese Overnight Ferry | Hokkaido to Niigata
High temperatures grip much of Japan on Sunday
How To Treat Endangered Japanese | Travel Guide in Japan
Test tours underway in Japan
Japan to resume tourism in June; only packaged tour for now
Australians visit Kanazawa on test tour to resume accepting foreign tourists
Japan launches trial to reopen for foreign tourists
Osaka in 2022
Taking 6,000 people on a weird day trip to Japan
