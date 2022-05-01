Kabuki actor Ebizo to assume esteemed stage name of Danjuro in Nov.
11月「市川團十郎」襲名へ 大名跡復活は9年ぶり
Kyodo -- Jun 01
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo will assume his family's prestigious and centuries-old stage name of Danjuro in November, following a two-year delay due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Shochiku Co., a producer of Kabuki performances, said Tuesday.
Ebizo, a prominent figure in the Kabuki world who is also known for his work on television and in movies, will now be called Ichikawa Danjuro Hakuen. The 44-year-old said in a statement that he bears the "heavy responsibility" of taking on such a "big name" in Kabuki.
The stage name was established in the latter part of the 17th century and taken on by Kabuki actors of the Ichikawa family. It is considered the most prestigious of the Kabuki stage names.
He will be the 13th holder of the distinguished name after his father Ichikawa Danjuro XII, who died in 2013. ...continue reading
Jun 01 (Kyodo) - 松竹は31日、歌舞伎俳優の市川海老蔵さん(44)が大名跡「市川團十郎」の十三代目を11月に継ぎ、12月にかけて襲名披露公演を東京・歌舞伎座で開くと発表した。 ...continue reading
Gov't bans intermediary body from introducing foreign trainees
Japan Today - Jun 01
The Japanese government on Tuesday revoked the permit of an intermediate organization that introduces foreign trainees to host companies after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.
ラーメン、世界へ進出 - なぜ？
newsonjapan.com - May 31
現代日本食文化の特徴として、世界中のあらゆる食文化をうまくクリエイティブに編集し、創作して日本化するという芸当が日本文化にはあります。そんな日本食文化の変体メニューが先日も発表されました。
More regional Japan airports to accept entrants from abroad: PM
Kyodo - May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan court rules against restarting Hokkaido nuclear power plant
Nikkei - May 31
A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant.
Shinsei Bank to raise interest rate tenfold on 6-month deposits
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
Japan's Diet approves supplementary budget
NHK - May 31
Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Why Japanese Women Cheat More Than Japanese Men
Nobita from Japan - May 31
In Japan, so many women cheat on their husband and some surveys say they do it more than men. In this video, I'm going to share my thoughts on it.
NTT showcases AI communication technologies
NHK - May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
People under 50 spend more time on smartphones than watching TV
News On Japan - May 31
TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.
Japan's Fugaku wins world's top supercomputer titles
NHK - May 31
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
SoftBank's top executives pay slashed after historic vision fund loss
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
