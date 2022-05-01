Kabuki actor Ebizo to assume esteemed stage name of Danjuro in Nov.

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo will assume his family's prestigious and centuries-old stage name of Danjuro in November, following a two-year delay due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Shochiku Co., a producer of Kabuki performances, said Tuesday.

Ebizo, a prominent figure in the Kabuki world who is also known for his work on television and in movies, will now be called Ichikawa Danjuro Hakuen. The 44-year-old said in a statement that he bears the "heavy responsibility" of taking on such a "big name" in Kabuki.

The stage name was established in the latter part of the 17th century and taken on by Kabuki actors of the Ichikawa family. It is considered the most prestigious of the Kabuki stage names.

He will be the 13th holder of the distinguished name after his father Ichikawa Danjuro XII, who died in 2013. ...continue reading