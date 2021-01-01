Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old daughter whose legs were broken
逮捕の母親「しつけのため」 骨折した3歳娘を放置か
According to police, Nana Nagano neglected to get medical attention for her daughter Saki who suffered fractures to both her legs after being abused in December 2021, Kyodo News reported. Nagano is also accused of hitting Saki’s face on Dec 23.
Saki was taken to hospital on Dec 29 when she died due to a brain injury. Doctors notified a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse after finding that Saki’s legs were fractured, as well as bruises on her face.
At the time, Nagano worked part-time at a karaoke parlor. Her 37-year-old boyfriend was also living with her and Saki. Police believe the abuse started when he moved in at the end of November. They allege that Nagano and her boyfriend knew that Saki’s legs had been injured but refused to take her to a hospital. It wasn’t until she lost consciousness on Dec 29 that they called for an ambulance. ...continue reading
