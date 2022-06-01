Over 10,000 food items in Japan to see price hike in 2022: survey
Kyodo -- Jun 01
Over 10,000 food items in Japan will experience price increases of an average 13 percent this year as a result of rising materials costs and the yen's rapid depreciation, a survey by a credit research firm showed Wednesday.
The Teikoku Databank Ltd. survey found that 105 major food manufacturers had raised prices on 6,285 products by June, with price hikes planned for an additional 4,504 products from July onward.
A growing number of Japanese companies are selling products at higher prices as the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine have caused the cost of everything from wheat to crude oil to rise. ...continue reading
SoftBank's top executives pay slashed after historic vision fund loss
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
7 Factors That Account for Strong Investor Confidence in Singapore's Economy
newsonjapan.com - May 31
Why have investors started coming back to Singapore? It all has to do with the country’s exceptionally strong economic fundamentals.
Japan consumers wait months for washing machines, air conditioners
Nikkei - May 30
Home appliances remain in short supply across Japan due to the global semiconductor crunch and supply chain disruptions tied to Beijing's zero-COVID policy, as companies that have resumed production at factories in China say it will take time to reach normal operations.
Japanese consumers face more price hikes this summer
NHK - May 30
A private survey has found that food and drink manufacturers in Japan have raised prices or plan to increase them for over 8,000 items due to higher raw material costs.
Important tips for promoting your YouTube channel
newsonjapan.com - May 30
To run a successful business, it is not enough just to collect a catalog of goods and services.
Assets held by BOJ hit record high
NHK - May 28
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
Japanese vending machine dispenses ID photos of random strangers
South China Morning Post - May 27
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
CNA - May 27
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Cheap onions draw customers to Awaji Island, western Japan
NHK - May 27
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch 3 mil. yen at year's 1st auction
Kyodo - May 26
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
Kirin hikes beer prices for first time in 14 years
NewsOnJapan - May 25
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
Japan's 'test tourism' leaves beleaguered travel industry cold
Al Jazeera - May 24
Tokyo, Japan – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, the operator of a tour company in Kyoto, felt a wave of relief at the news that Japan would welcome the return of foreign tourists after more than two years of closed borders.
