Japan pref. schools ditching hair rules, but many still regulate underwear: survey

None of 78 public schools surveyed recently by the Kumamoto prefectural education board were demanding students submit documents proving they had naturally wavy or non-black hair, but nearly half still had dress codes regulating underwear.

Following a June 2021 notice from the education ministry, in December that year the Kumamoto prefectural education board requested schools to review their rules so that they would conform with "the spirit of valuing human rights," and that they are within "a scope which can be recognized as reasonable by social norms." The board asked that changes be implemented from April this year.