Police, railway operators launch campaign against gropers
「サザエさんとマスオさん」渋谷駅で痴漢撲滅キャンペーン 防犯アプリ活用を呼びかけ
NHK -- Jun 01
Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.
Police say that the instances of groping on trains tends to increase around this time of year. Last year, police uncovered about 240 such cases in Tokyo alone.
At Shibuya Station in Tokyo, about 50 police officers and railway company officials called on passengers to be on the alert, and distributed flyers introducing a new anti-groping smartphone app.
The app, called DigiPolice, was developed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. It can display a written message asking other passengers for help, and blast a voice telling the molester to stop.
It also has a function to display a message to ask potential victims whether they are being groped so that other passengers can help them.
Jun 01 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京都内では1日から警視庁や鉄道事業者らによる電車内での痴漢撲滅キャンペーンが始まり、京王線・渋谷駅では「サザエさん」が被害防止を訴えました。 ...continue reading
People under 50 spend more time on smartphones than watching TV
News On Japan - May 31
TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.
News On Japan - May 31
TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.
Tokyo police arrest 3 for COVID subsidy fraud
NHK - May 30
Tokyo police have arrested a 45-year-old company executive and her two sons on suspicion of abusing a coronavirus-related government subsidy program.
NHK - May 30
Tokyo police have arrested a 45-year-old company executive and her two sons on suspicion of abusing a coronavirus-related government subsidy program.
2 children, mother die in suspected murder-suicide at home
Japan Today - May 29
A 36-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son have died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.
Japan Today - May 29
A 36-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son have died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.
Japanese Red Army leader released after 20-years in prison
Nikkei - May 28
Fusako Shigenobu, the founder of the now-disbanded Japanese Red Army militant organization that committed a string of terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from prison on Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence.
Nikkei - May 28
Fusako Shigenobu, the founder of the now-disbanded Japanese Red Army militant organization that committed a string of terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from prison on Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence.
Reacting to Japan's DUMBEST Laws
akidearest - May 28
There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.
akidearest - May 28
There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.
Why NOT to Hug Japanese People
Chris Abroad - May 28
Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.
Chris Abroad - May 28
Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.
Japanese man spends 2 million yen on ultra-realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal
MSN - May 27
A Japanese man says he has fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a four-legged animal after spending two-million yen on a dog costume.
MSN - May 27
A Japanese man says he has fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a four-legged animal after spending two-million yen on a dog costume.
American man arrested for destroying Russian shop signboard
NewsOnJapan - May 26
TOKYO, May 26 (NewsOnJapan) - Police have arrested a 53-year-old American man for the destruction of wooden signboard in front of a Russian specialty store in Ginza.
NewsOnJapan - May 26
TOKYO, May 26 (NewsOnJapan) - Police have arrested a 53-year-old American man for the destruction of wooden signboard in front of a Russian specialty store in Ginza.
Accused groper dies after jumping out of train station office window
Japan Today - May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
Japan Today - May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
Newborn girl found abandoned in Chiba parking lot
Japan Today - May 25
A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.
Japan Today - May 25
A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.
Temple coin thief caught red-handed
NewsOnJapan - May 23
FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.
NewsOnJapan - May 23
FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.
Biden pays visit to Emperor Naruhito
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden visited the Imperial Palace to meet Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning.
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden visited the Imperial Palace to meet Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7