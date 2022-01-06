Uniqlo chief regains spot as Japan's richest but wealth down sharply
The founder and president of Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the casual clothing chain, saw his wealth fall by 44 percent to $23.6 billion, hit by a slowdown in sales in the domestic market and China, Forbes said.
The sharp drop in the value of his assets is part of a broader trend that has seen the combined wealth of Japan's 50 richest shrink by nearly a third to $170 billion, as soaring energy and commodity prices and supply chain disruptions have taken a toll, it said.
Takemitsu Takizaki, the founder of precision device maker Keyence Corp., came in second, his highest position ever, at $21.6 billion, even as his wealth has dropped by $4.2 billion from a year ago.
SoftBank Group Corp. founder and CEO Masayoshi Son was unseated from his rank as Japan's richest last year to third as his net worth has more than halved to $21.1 billion.
