Bedtime Sleep Stories | 12 Japanese Gods and Goddesses | Japanese Shinto Mythology Sleep Story

It's really fun to look at the symbols in hiragana and katakana and try to think of ways to remember them.

Indefinite employment top priority for graduates in Japan: Research

peoplematters.in - May 31

More than two-thirds of graduates in Japan stay in their first job for more than three years, according to research by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation.

Music with a groove has beneficial effect on brain activity

trtworld.com - May 31

Scientists in Japan find that listening to groove music has a positive effect on the mental capacity of people who say such music makes them feel clear-headed.

Japanese art and its significance in the modern world

newsonjapan.com - May 30

Japan is a country known for its beauty. From the mesmerising Geishas to art like sushi pieces, stunning Japanese art, and the beautiful blossom season.

Public schools in Japan suffering from record teacher shortage

Asahi - May 29

Public schools are facing shortages of teachers across Japan shortly following the beginning of the new academic year in April.

4 Japan universities to apply for 10 tril. yen gov't fund: survey

Kyodo - May 29

Four Japanese national universities plan to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($79 billion) fund established by the government to bring institutions up to par with the world's top universities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

Anonymous man gives school 1 million yen with letter saying 'Don't lose to Corona'

NewsOnJapan - May 28

KITAKYUSHU, May 28 (NewsOnJapan) - An anonymous man has sent 1 million yen in cash to a junior high school in Fukuoka prefecture as a donation, accompanied by a letter saying "Don't lose to Corona".

Japan women in 30s stay in workforce as parental benefits improve

Nikkei - May 28

Women in their 30s in Japan continue to make progress in workforce participation, greatly flattening their once-pronounced M-shaped dip stemming from pressure to quit jobs and become stay-at-home mothers.

Shimabara Rebellion - Christian Revolt in Medieval Japan

Kings and Generals - May 26

The Shimabara Rebellion (島原の乱) was an uprising that occurred in the Shimabara Domain of the Tokugawa Shogunate in Japan from 17 December 1637 to 15 April 1638.

Japan looking for 50 nurses, 300 careworkers

mb.com.ph - May 25

The Japanese government, through the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is opening its door to 50 nurses and 300 careworkers.

Foreign workers learn the fast food ropes

NewsOnJapan - May 24

TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.