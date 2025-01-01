Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot
Japan Today -- Jun 02
A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
The study of 5,893 participants between May and November last year showed that 22.4% of women developed delayed skin reactions after the first shot, compared to 5.1% of men.
The symptoms were mild and not considered a contraindication of the mRNA-based vaccine, according to the June 1 report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Delayed skin reactions, happening on or after six days from the shot, have been also reported as a rare adverse event in the United States and Europe, according to the authors from Tokyo's Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital.
But the incidences appear to be higher in Japan, they wrote, perhaps because of a higher awareness of such symptoms in the country.
Japan's Fugaku wins world's top supercomputer titles
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
Japan Just REVEALED Fully performing Female Robots
The revolution in robotics has had a seemingly mild-mannered leader pushing forward with new technology and revolutionary innovation.
The revolution in robotics has had a seemingly mild-mannered leader pushing forward with new technology and revolutionary innovation.
Japan's prime minister rides maglev train at 500 km/h
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
Coronavirus cases on decline across much of Japan
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
Japan confirms 7 more cases of children with unexplained acute hepatitis
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
Apple Maps Japan receives cycling directions, Look Around expansions
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
Vitamin D supplements won't help prevent diabetes
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Japan's top parking lot operator to open flying car base in 2025
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
