Toshiba reveals buyout bids as privatization chances rise

Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.

The Tokyo-based company revealed the number of non-binding bids received in a statement Thursday, without disclosing the bidders. It will evaluate them and choose one or more to pursue, as soon as possible after the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for June 28.

Toshiba said last month it signed confidentiality agreements with 10 potential investors as part of its process to solicit proposals on privatization and strategic alternatives. The firm has been looking at other options after shareholders voted down a plan put forward by management to split in two.

Toshiba will provide selected bidders with the opportunity to do due diligence in July and after, and ask them to submit legally binding proposals, it said in the statement.

Toshiba has been locked in a conflict with its shareholders over the future of the conglomerate, whose businesses range from semiconductors and quantum computing to nuclear power plants. Activist investors have been calling for the company to go private, a path that Toshiba management had been resisting before its proposal to split in two was voted down. Analysts have said the nuclear business, which is deemed important to Japan’s national security, is a major obstacle to any privatization. ...continue reading