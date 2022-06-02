Toshiba reveals buyout bids as privatization chances rise

東芝再建へ　非上場化案８件　上場維持資本業務提携案２件

Bloomberg -- Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.

The Tokyo-based company revealed the number of non-binding bids received in a statement Thursday, without disclosing the bidders. It will evaluate them and choose one or more to pursue, as soon as possible after the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for June 28.

Toshiba said last month it signed confidentiality agreements with 10 potential investors as part of its process to solicit proposals on privatization and strategic alternatives. The firm has been looking at other options after shareholders voted down a plan put forward by management to split in two.

Toshiba will provide selected bidders with the opportunity to do due diligence in July and after, and ask them to submit legally binding proposals, it said in the statement.

Toshiba has been locked in a conflict with its shareholders over the future of the conglomerate, whose businesses range from semiconductors and quantum computing to nuclear power plants. Activist investors have been calling for the company to go private, a path that Toshiba management had been resisting before its proposal to split in two was voted down. Analysts have said the nuclear business, which is deemed important to Japan’s national security, is a major obstacle to any privatization. ...continue reading

Jun 02 (テレ東BIZ) - 東芝・島田社長「複数の投資家、スポンサー候補から提案を受領しました。それらの提案には 当社グループの潜在的な価値に対する大きな期待があることを感じて大変心強く思っています。」  ...continue reading
Shinsei Bank to raise interest rate tenfold on 6-month deposits
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
SoftBank's top executives pay slashed after historic vision fund loss
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
7 Factors That Account for Strong Investor Confidence in Singapore's Economy
newsonjapan.com - May 31
Why have investors started coming back to Singapore? It all has to do with the country’s exceptionally strong economic fundamentals.
Japan consumers wait months for washing machines, air conditioners
Nikkei - May 30
Home appliances remain in short supply across Japan due to the global semiconductor crunch and supply chain disruptions tied to Beijing's zero-COVID policy, as companies that have resumed production at factories in China say it will take time to reach normal operations.
Japanese consumers face more price hikes this summer
NHK - May 30
A private survey has found that food and drink manufacturers in Japan have raised prices or plan to increase them for over 8,000 items due to higher raw material costs.
Important tips for promoting your YouTube channel
newsonjapan.com - May 30
To run a successful business, it is not enough just to collect a catalog of goods and services.
Assets held by BOJ hit record high
NHK - May 28
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
Japanese vending machine dispenses ID photos of random strangers
South China Morning Post - May 27
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
CNA - May 27
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Cheap onions draw customers to Awaji Island, western Japan
NHK - May 27
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch 3 mil. yen at year's 1st auction
Kyodo - May 26
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        