Japanese Magician STUNS Simon Cowell With Real Magic!

Jun 02

Witness the creation of the world through old stories of Japanese mythology and folklore. Fall asleep with 12 Shinto gods and goddesses: Izanagi, Izanami, Kagutsuchi, Amaterasu, Susanoo, Tsukuyomi, Ame-no-Uzume, Raijin, Fujin, Inari, Kitsune and Ukemochi - as you follow their joys and sorrows across mystical mountains, rivers, and valleys of ancient Japan.