Japanese Magician STUNS Simon Cowell With Real Magic!
Talent Recap UK -- Jun 03
Keiichi Iwasaki: OMG!| Britain's Got Talent 2022
Osaka's airport gets translation devices before foreign visitors arrive
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
Toshiba reveals buyout bids as privatization chances rise
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot
Japan Today - Jun 02
A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
Japan Today - Jun 02
A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
Shimane Prefecture greenlights restart of nuclear reactor
Nikkei - Jun 02
Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.
Nikkei - Jun 02
Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.
Bedtime Sleep Stories | 12 Japanese Gods and Goddesses | Japanese Shinto Mythology Sleep Story
Soothing Pod - Sleep Meditation & Bedtime Stories - Jun 02
Witness the creation of the world through old stories of Japanese mythology and folklore. Fall asleep with 12 Shinto gods and goddesses: Izanagi, Izanami, Kagutsuchi, Amaterasu, Susanoo, Tsukuyomi, Ame-no-Uzume, Raijin, Fujin, Inari, Kitsune and Ukemochi - as you follow their joys and sorrows across mystical mountains, rivers, and valleys of ancient Japan.
Soothing Pod - Sleep Meditation & Bedtime Stories - Jun 02
Witness the creation of the world through old stories of Japanese mythology and folklore. Fall asleep with 12 Shinto gods and goddesses: Izanagi, Izanami, Kagutsuchi, Amaterasu, Susanoo, Tsukuyomi, Ame-no-Uzume, Raijin, Fujin, Inari, Kitsune and Ukemochi - as you follow their joys and sorrows across mystical mountains, rivers, and valleys of ancient Japan.
Pinterest ads extended to Japan
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
5 Things to Consider Before Getting a Japanese Sword
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Thousands of years ago when swords were all the rage in Japan, master swordsmiths were revered.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Thousands of years ago when swords were all the rage in Japan, master swordsmiths were revered.
Everything You Need to Know About Gambling Laws in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Each country has its own approach to overseeing games of chance, and Japan is one of the stricter nations in the global community when it comes to gambling laws.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Each country has its own approach to overseeing games of chance, and Japan is one of the stricter nations in the global community when it comes to gambling laws.
Uniqlo chief regains spot as Japan's richest but wealth down sharply
abs-cbn.com - Jun 01
Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.
abs-cbn.com - Jun 01
Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.
Police, railway operators launch campaign against gropers
NHK - Jun 01
Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.
NHK - Jun 01
Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.
COVID-hit Japan foreign minister to isolate at home until June 11
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.
Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old daughter whose legs were broken
Japan Today - Jun 01
Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.
Japan Today - Jun 01
Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.
Entertainment Page: 1 | 2 | 3