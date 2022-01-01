This Luxe Overnight Train on One of the Japan's Most Scenic Islands Is Getting an Upgrade

Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.

In April, Seven Stars, the luxury sleeper car experience by Kyushu Railway Co., announced plans to upgrade its already spectacular train. The new-and-improved train will hit the railroad in October 2022. It currently operates on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu.

The railway company will refurbish its luxury sleeper service, including reducing the number of guests on board at one time to ensure improved service for passengers. The upgrade plan, the company shared in a statement, will reduce the number of guest rooms from 14 to 10, and will now set the maximum capacity to 20 passengers per ride.

Beyond reducing the number of guest rooms, Seven Stars will also get a new tea room and salon so guests can spread out even more on the train.