Toyota unveils home batteries that hook up to hybrids, EVs
Nikkei -- Jun 03
Toyota Motor will enter the home battery market, offering outdoor units that can be charged from hybrid and electric vehicles, the automaker said Thursday.
As demand grows for power products that can keep the lights on in homes during emergencies, Toyota aims to grab market share by providing a convenient battery that connects with various energy sources, including solar panels.
The product debuts in August and includes a battery unit with a capacity of 8.7 kilowatt-hours and an adapter to connect with electrified vehicles.
Toyota drew on expertise with automotive batteries that it amassed over the years as a pioneer in gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles. The home batteries work in temperatures ranging from 45 C to minus 20 C, and users can check how much charge is left and change settings from a custom smartphone app.
NTT showcases AI communication technologies
NHK - May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
NHK - May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
Japan's Fugaku wins world's top supercomputer titles
NHK - May 31
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
NHK - May 31
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
Japan Just REVEALED Fully performing Female Robots
Artificial Intelligence News Daily - May 30
The revolution in robotics has had a seemingly mild-mannered leader pushing forward with new technology and revolutionary innovation.
Artificial Intelligence News Daily - May 30
The revolution in robotics has had a seemingly mild-mannered leader pushing forward with new technology and revolutionary innovation.
Japan's prime minister rides maglev train at 500 km/h
News On Japan - May 29
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
News On Japan - May 29
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease
NHK - May 29
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
NHK - May 29
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan
Kyodo - May 29
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
Kyodo - May 29
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes
bignewsnetwork.com - May 28
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
bignewsnetwork.com - May 28
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
Coronavirus cases on decline across much of Japan
NHK - May 28
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
NHK - May 28
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
Japan confirms 7 more cases of children with unexplained acute hepatitis
NHK - May 27
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
NHK - May 27
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
Apple Maps Japan receives cycling directions, Look Around expansions
imore.com - May 27
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
imore.com - May 27
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation
Reuters - May 27
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
Reuters - May 27
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
Vitamin D supplements won't help prevent diabetes
usnews.com - May 27
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
usnews.com - May 27
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7