Toyota unveils home batteries that hook up to hybrids, EVs

Toyota Motor will enter the home battery market, offering outdoor units that can be charged from hybrid and electric vehicles, the automaker said Thursday.

As demand grows for power products that can keep the lights on in homes during emergencies, Toyota aims to grab market share by providing a convenient battery that connects with various energy sources, including solar panels.

The product debuts in August and includes a battery unit with a capacity of 8.7 kilowatt-hours and an adapter to connect with electrified vehicles.

Toyota drew on expertise with automotive batteries that it amassed over the years as a pioneer in gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles. The home batteries work in temperatures ranging from 45 C to minus 20 C, and users can check how much charge is left and change settings from a custom smartphone app.