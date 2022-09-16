Drifting Home | Official Teaser #3
「雨を告げる漂流団地」ティーザー予告編#3
Netflix Japan -- Jun 03
The third feature-length anime film from Studio Colorido, known for “Penguin Highway,” which was nominated for Best Animation at the 42nd Japan Academy Film Prize, and "A Whisker Away."
Sixth-graders Kosuke and Natsume grew up in the same apartment building as childhood friends. During summer break, while playing in the apartment building that is set to be demolished, they find themselves caught in a strange phenomenon. All they can see around them is a vast sea. Will Kosuke and the others make it back to their world? A journey of farewells in summer has just begun.
The Netflix Film "Drifting Home" starts streaming worldwide from Friday, September 16, 2022!
Jun 03 () - 『ペンギン・ハイウェイ』で第42回日本アカデミー賞優秀アニメーション作品賞を受賞し、『泣きたい私は猫をかぶる』も手がけたスタジオコロリドの長編アニメーション映画第3弾。 ...continue reading
Matsuyama disqualified for too much paint on his 3-wood
Japan Today - Jun 03
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment.
Toyota unveils home batteries that hook up to hybrids, EVs
Nikkei - Jun 03
Toyota Motor will enter the home battery market, offering outdoor units that can be charged from hybrid and electric vehicles, the automaker said Thursday.
Twitter Is Furious That Anime Prioritizes Japanese Viewers...
Rev says desu - Jun 03
Twitter users are confused that they can't relate to various anime series. Someone should tell them they're not the target audience...
This Luxe Overnight Train on One of the Japan's Most Scenic Islands Is Getting an Upgrade
travelandleisure.com - Jun 03
Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.
Japanese Magician STUNS Simon Cowell With Real Magic!
Talent Recap UK - Jun 03
Keiichi Iwasaki: OMG!| Britain's Got Talent 2022
Osaka's airport gets translation devices before foreign visitors arrive
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
Toshiba reveals buyout bids as privatization chances rise
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot
Japan Today - Jun 02
A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
Shimane Prefecture greenlights restart of nuclear reactor
Nikkei - Jun 02
Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.
Bedtime Sleep Stories | 12 Japanese Gods and Goddesses | Japanese Shinto Mythology Sleep Story
Soothing Pod - Sleep Meditation & Bedtime Stories - Jun 02
Witness the creation of the world through old stories of Japanese mythology and folklore. Fall asleep with 12 Shinto gods and goddesses: Izanagi, Izanami, Kagutsuchi, Amaterasu, Susanoo, Tsukuyomi, Ame-no-Uzume, Raijin, Fujin, Inari, Kitsune and Ukemochi - as you follow their joys and sorrows across mystical mountains, rivers, and valleys of ancient Japan.
Pinterest ads extended to Japan
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
5 Things to Consider Before Getting a Japanese Sword
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Thousands of years ago when swords were all the rage in Japan, master swordsmiths were revered.
