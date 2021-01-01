Japan adopts law to regulate stablecoins for investor protection
The new law is aimed at curbing financial system risks of stablecoins, which have a combined market value around the 20 trillion yen ($154 billion) level, to strengthen protections for investors.
Under the new law, which revises the payment services law, stablecoins can be issued by licensed banks, registered money transfer agents and trust companies. Japan will introduce a registration system for their circulation and reinforce anti-money laundering measures.
The legal revision primarily consists of three pillars -- regulations on stablecoins, rules for joint monitoring of money laundering and crackdowns on money-laundering tools such as remittable high-priced electronic gift vouchers. Designed to create a fund settlement system matching the digitization of financial services, it is the first law to regulate stablecoins, the use of which is rapidly spreading.
Stablecoins are handled by "issuers" in charge of issuing and managing them and "intermediaries" responsible for circulation. Banks, money transfer agents and trust companies are designated as issuers. As licenses are expected to be issued only to highly credible businesses, the law seems unfriendly to startup companies wishing to issue stablecoins.
abs-cbn.com - Jun 01
Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 01
Over 10,000 food items in Japan will experience price increases of an average 13 percent this year as a result of rising materials costs and the yen's rapid depreciation, a survey by a credit research firm showed Wednesday.
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
newsonjapan.com - May 31
Why have investors started coming back to Singapore? It all has to do with the country’s exceptionally strong economic fundamentals.
Nikkei - May 30
Home appliances remain in short supply across Japan due to the global semiconductor crunch and supply chain disruptions tied to Beijing's zero-COVID policy, as companies that have resumed production at factories in China say it will take time to reach normal operations.
NHK - May 30
A private survey has found that food and drink manufacturers in Japan have raised prices or plan to increase them for over 8,000 items due to higher raw material costs.
newsonjapan.com - May 30
To run a successful business, it is not enough just to collect a catalog of goods and services.
NHK - May 28
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
South China Morning Post - May 27
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
CNA - May 27
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.