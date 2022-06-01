Scandal-hit Nihon Univ. to appoint author Hayashi as chairwoman
日大理事長に林真理子さん
Kyodo -- Jun 03
Tokyo's Nihon University plans to appoint award-winning author Mariko Hayashi to head its board in an effort to revamp its leadership after a series of scandals involving a former board chairman, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
If approval is granted at a board meeting Friday, Hayashi, 68, a graduate of the school who is scheduled to take up the post July 1, would be the first female chair of the board at the university, one of Japan's largest.
Hayashi, a popular author, won Japan's prestigious Naoki Prize for fiction in 1986, and in 2018 was awarded the Medal with Purple Ribbon given by the government to individuals who have made significant contributions in the academic and artistic fields. She is currently head of the Japan Writers' Association. ...continue reading
Jun 03 () - 日本大は3日、理事会を開き、次期理事長に日大出身の作家林真理子さん(68)を選出すると決めた。7月1日付で就任する。人気女性作家の起用を新体制の目玉とすることで、田中英寿前理事長(75)の脱税事件など一連の不祥事で傷ついたイメージの回復を狙う。
5 Things to Consider Before Getting a Japanese Sword
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Thousands of years ago when swords were all the rage in Japan, master swordsmiths were revered.
Gov't bans intermediary body from introducing foreign trainees
Japan Today - Jun 01
The Japanese government on Tuesday revoked the permit of an intermediate organization that introduces foreign trainees to host companies after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.
Tokyo rickshaw operator resumes English classes ahead of tourist reopening
NHK - Jun 01
A rickshaw operator in Tokyo's major tourist spot of Asakusa has resumed English lessons for its staff ahead of Japan's planned resumption of accepting foreign tourists.
Japan pref. schools ditching hair rules, but many still regulate underwear: survey
Mainichi - Jun 01
None of 78 public schools surveyed recently by the Kumamoto prefectural education board were demanding students submit documents proving they had naturally wavy or non-black hair, but nearly half still had dress codes regulating underwear.
How To Memorize Japanese Kanji
Trash Taste Highlights - May 31
It's really fun to look at the symbols in hiragana and katakana and try to think of ways to remember them.
Indefinite employment top priority for graduates in Japan: Research
peoplematters.in - May 31
More than two-thirds of graduates in Japan stay in their first job for more than three years, according to research by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation.
Music with a groove has beneficial effect on brain activity
trtworld.com - May 31
Scientists in Japan find that listening to groove music has a positive effect on the mental capacity of people who say such music makes them feel clear-headed.
Japanese art and its significance in the modern world
newsonjapan.com - May 30
Japan is a country known for its beauty. From the mesmerising Geishas to art like sushi pieces, stunning Japanese art, and the beautiful blossom season.
Public schools in Japan suffering from record teacher shortage
Asahi - May 29
Public schools are facing shortages of teachers across Japan shortly following the beginning of the new academic year in April.
4 Japan universities to apply for 10 tril. yen gov't fund: survey
Kyodo - May 29
Four Japanese national universities plan to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($79 billion) fund established by the government to bring institutions up to par with the world's top universities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.
Anonymous man gives school 1 million yen with letter saying 'Don't lose to Corona'
NewsOnJapan - May 28
KITAKYUSHU, May 28 (NewsOnJapan) - An anonymous man has sent 1 million yen in cash to a junior high school in Fukuoka prefecture as a donation, accompanied by a letter saying "Don't lose to Corona".
Japan women in 30s stay in workforce as parental benefits improve
Nikkei - May 28
Women in their 30s in Japan continue to make progress in workforce participation, greatly flattening their once-pronounced M-shaped dip stemming from pressure to quit jobs and become stay-at-home mothers.
