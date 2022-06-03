Hailstones hurt dozens of students in Gunma Prefecture
「大きな雹が・・・」「傘持っていない」都内で局地的に激しい雷雨
NHK -- Jun 03
Education officials in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, say dozens of junior high school students suffered minor injuries when they were hit by hailstones as they were making their way home on Thursday.
The 87 junior high school students who were hurt, 6 of who were treated at hospital for bruising, were caught in a hailstorm on their way home after taking part in after-school activities.
The municipal board of education in Fujioka City on Friday issued an instruction to the 16 public schools under its jurisdiction to pay closer attention to thunder and other weather phenomena. School authorities were told to try to ensure that children can take cover indoors or get home early if inclement weather is on the way. ...continue reading
Jun 03 (ANNnewsCH) - 関東では3日昼すぎから局地的に激しい雷雨となっています。川崎では30分に34ミリの激しい雨を観測しました。2日に続き、ひょうが確認された場所もあります。 ...continue reading
Why Japanese Women Cheat More Than Japanese Men
Nobita from Japan - May 31
In Japan, so many women cheat on their husband and some surveys say they do it more than men. In this video, I'm going to share my thoughts on it.
People under 50 spend more time on smartphones than watching TV
News On Japan - May 31
TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.
Tokyo police arrest 3 for COVID subsidy fraud
NHK - May 30
Tokyo police have arrested a 45-year-old company executive and her two sons on suspicion of abusing a coronavirus-related government subsidy program.
2 children, mother die in suspected murder-suicide at home
Japan Today - May 29
A 36-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son have died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.
Japanese Red Army leader released after 20-years in prison
Nikkei - May 28
Fusako Shigenobu, the founder of the now-disbanded Japanese Red Army militant organization that committed a string of terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from prison on Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence.
Reacting to Japan's DUMBEST Laws
akidearest - May 28
There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.
Why NOT to Hug Japanese People
Chris Abroad - May 28
Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.
Japanese man spends 2 million yen on ultra-realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal
MSN - May 27
A Japanese man says he has fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a four-legged animal after spending two-million yen on a dog costume.
American man arrested for destroying Russian shop signboard
NewsOnJapan - May 26
TOKYO, May 26 (NewsOnJapan) - Police have arrested a 53-year-old American man for the destruction of wooden signboard in front of a Russian specialty store in Ginza.
Accused groper dies after jumping out of train station office window
Japan Today - May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
Newborn girl found abandoned in Chiba parking lot
Japan Today - May 25
A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.
Temple coin thief caught red-handed
NewsOnJapan - May 23
FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.
