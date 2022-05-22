Kenichi Horie becomes world's oldest to sail solo across Pacific
世界最高齢で単独航海 堀江謙一さん太平洋横断成功
Famed ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie's arrival in the Kii Strait off western Japan capped a two-month trip that started from a yacht harbour in San Francisco in March.
It was only the latest seagoing achievement by the Japanese octogenarian, who in 1962 voyaged from Japan to San Francisco at age 23, becoming the first person in the world to sail alone across the Pacific.
The public relations team for his most recent voyage said Horie's Saturday return to Japan made him the world's oldest person to pull off a solo, non-stop crossing of the largest and deepest ocean on Earth.
His 1962 Pacific crossing made headlines as he embarked on the trip without a passport, essentially smuggling his way into the United States.
Aside from his 1962 Pacific crossing, Horie is known for sailing around the world solo in 1974 and his longitudinal voyage around the world between 1978 and 1982.
