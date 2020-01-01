Japan mulls resuming tourism discount
旅行代金補助事業「もっとTokyo」10日から試験的に再開
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
A revived “Go To Travel” campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources. Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.
The campaign, rolled out in July 2020 just as Covid was gaining strength, subsidised half of the travel expense, up to 20,000 yen ($150) a night, for each traveller.
Jun 05 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京都は都民が都内を旅行する際の代金補助事業「もっとTokyo」を今月10日から試験的に再開すると発表しました。 ...continue reading
Japan govt drops timeframe for budget balancing target
Japan's government made no mention of a timeframe for balancing the primary budget in its draft mid-year annual long-term economic policy roadmap, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Japan complains over Seoul marine survey in disputed waters
Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.
Japanese military conducts live-fire exercises
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.
Japan to enable fighter jet and missile exports to 12 nations
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
Kishida pledges to restart idled nuclear power plants
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
Ex-farm minister given suspended prison sentence for receiving bribes
A former Japanese agriculture minister, Yoshikawa Takamori, has been given a suspended prison sentence for taking bribes from an egg producer while in office.
Japanese missiles and jets in India soon; New Delhi, Tokyo sign key pact on military cooperation
Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing.
N.Korea fires three ballistic missiles with different ranges in short succession
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.
Japan economic report drops mention of coronavirus
The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years.
Chinese, Russian bombers fly around Japan
Japan's Defense Ministry says Chinese and Russian bombers jointly flew over areas around Japan on Tuesday.
Kishida pledges action as Quad summit wraps
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.
Indian Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo
Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.
