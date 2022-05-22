Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda wins his 8th French Open title

Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.

It was 38-year-old Kunieda's 27th win in 38 meetings against Fernandez. Such is Kunieda's dominance at the Slams that Fernandez and Alfie Hewitt remain his closest pursuers on five majors each.

Saturday's 2-hour 41-minute victory was the Japanese star's first in the French capital since 2018. He is also the reigning Paralympic champion.