Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda wins his 8th French Open title
news9live.com -- Jun 05
Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.
It was 38-year-old Kunieda's 27th win in 38 meetings against Fernandez. Such is Kunieda's dominance at the Slams that Fernandez and Alfie Hewitt remain his closest pursuers on five majors each.
Saturday's 2-hour 41-minute victory was the Japanese star's first in the French capital since 2018. He is also the reigning Paralympic champion.
Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache
Kyodo - May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
Japan Coast Guard diver sets world record for consecutive pull-ups
NHK - May 28
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.
Japanese Sports Day | Reaction
Jason Ray Flake ジェイソン - May 28
The sports festival at Japan's high school is a huge annual event.
Golf: Japan win Queen Sirikit Cup
straitstimes.com - May 27
SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato.
French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova
WION - May 23
Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.
Sumo: Terunofuji raises 7th Emperor's Cup after loss by Takanosho
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor's Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.
Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Watching Grand Sumo Wrestling
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
2022 YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - May 22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf
A day with Japanese pro skater
Luis Mora - May 22
Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa.
Japanese Judo Team Training 2022
Judo Highlights - May 19
The Japan Judo team are full of monsters, and here they are all under one roof!
Three Japanese Sports Stars Who Have Made It Internationally
newsonjapan.com - May 19
Japanese people love sports. Some live and breathe their chosen game, dedicating their lives to their passion.
Honda set for F1 return at Japanese Grand Prix
f1i.com - May 18
The Honda name will officially return to F1 later this season, with the manufacturer receiving top billing at next October's Japanese Grand Prix as the event's title sponsor.
