KAKEGURUI TWIN | Official Trailer

The anime “KAKEGURUI TWIN” is a spin-off series focusing on the protagonist Mary Saotome, and is based on the popular manga serialized in Gangan Joker, which also runs the main story.

Set one year before the arrival of Yumeko Jabami at Hyakkao Private Academy, a normal, everyday girl named Mary Saotome transfers to the school. But how does this regular schoolgirl transform into a compulsive gambler? Jun 05 (Netflix Japan) - アニメ『賭ケグルイ双』は、本編と同じく「ガンガンJOKER」にて連載中の早乙女芽亜里を主人公とするスピンオフ。 ... continue reading

North Korea fires volley of missiles after US, South Korea stage drills

rappler.com - Jun 05

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years. North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.

Tokyo’s BEST Photo Spots with a Pro Japanese Videographer

Tokyo Creative - Jun 05

We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot! We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

8News - Jun 05

For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment. For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.

Japan mulls resuming tourism discount

globalcirculate.com - Jun 05

Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.

Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda wins his 8th French Open title

news9live.com - Jun 05

Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina. Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.

Bogus deliveryman sexually assaults woman, steals her underwear

Japan Today - Jun 04

Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear. Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.

Kenichi Horie becomes world's oldest to sail solo across Pacific

RFI - Jun 04

An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat. An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.

Japan confirms record low of 811,604 births last year

Nikkei - Jun 04

The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday. The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday.

Japan adopts law to regulate stablecoins for investor protection

Nikkei - Jun 04

The upper house of Japan's parliament passed a bill into law Friday to regulate stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of the yen, dollar or other currencies. The upper house of Japan's parliament passed a bill into law Friday to regulate stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of the yen, dollar or other currencies.

The Problem With "Feudal" Japan

The Shogunate - Jun 04

There is a debate today over the usage of the term Feudalism, especially when describing Japan during the age of the Samurai. There is a debate today over the usage of the term Feudalism, especially when describing Japan during the age of the Samurai.

Tokyo to allow foreigners to work as beauticians, 1st in Japan

Kyodok - Jun 04

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them. The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them.