Tokyo’s BEST Photo Spots with a Pro Japanese Videographer
Tokyo Creative -- Jun 05
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
More regional Japan airports to accept entrants from abroad: PM
Kyodo - May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pricey Japan packages set to go on sale
Bangkok Post - May 31
Outbound tour operators in Thailand are preparing to offer Japan packages next month, with prices expected to be 30-40% more expensive than those sold prior to the pandemic, mainly because of visa requirements, Covid-19 testing and soaring operational costs.
Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for COVID-19
Japan Times - May 30
A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.
Wary of foreign 'bad manners', Japan cautuously eases borders to aid tourism
streetinsider.com - May 30
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's easing of a two-year ban on foreign tourists seeks to balance the enormous economic importance of tourism with concerns that travellers would trigger a COVID outbreak, insiders say.
Construction of Sagamihara maglev station underway
NHK - May 30
Digging work on an underground station for a magnetic levitation train between Nagoya and Tokyo is underway in Kanagawa Prefecture's Sagamihara City.
As borders reopen, is Japan ready for tourism's pitfalls?
Nikkei - May 30
TOKYO -- After closing its doors to most foreign travelers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government has announced plans to start allowing group tours to enter Japan next month, much to the relief of hotels and other businesses that rely on tourism.
Trying an Outstanding Suite on the Japanese Overnight Ferry | Hokkaido to Niigata
Solo Travel Japan - May 30
Taking the Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Otaru (Hokkaido) to Niigata in their Suite for the first time. It was amazingly comfortable.
High temperatures grip much of Japan on Sunday
NHK - May 29
Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.
How To Treat Endangered Japanese | Travel Guide in Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 29
In Japan, adults are very aware of stranger danger and think all foreigners are aliens. Japanese people never discriminate against people based on their nationality and race. They call all foreigners gaijin and discriminate against them equally.
Test tours underway in Japan
NHK - May 27
Small groups of foreigners have been arriving in Japan to take part in government-sponsored guided tours, as the country prepares to welcome tourists next month.
Opting for a residence permit in Greece
newsonjapan.com - May 27
Greece's residence permit provides its holders with a range of rights in the country. In particular, tax residency is given to those who stay in the country for over 183 days.
Japan to resume tourism in June; only packaged tour for now
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
