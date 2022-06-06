Rainy season starts in and around Tokyo
梅雨入り早々・・・関東甲信は大雨の恐れ 長野で6月観測史上1位
The Meteorological Agency said on Monday morning that it expects mostly clouds and rain in the region for the next seven days or so.
The agency said rain is falling from northeastern to western Japan, and rain clouds are developing over limited parts of central Japan and Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami region.
Hourly rainfall of 29.5 millimeters was reported on Yoron Island in Amami.
Intermittent downpours are forecast for the Kanto, Tohoku and Amami regions.
Amami as well as the Izu Islands, south of Tokyo, may have at least 30 millimeters of rain in an hour.
By Tuesday morning, up to 120 millimeters of rain is expected in Kanto-Koshin and Tokai, 100 millimeters in Tohoku and 80 millimeters in southern Kyushu and Amami.
Rain in Tohoku is likely to continue after that.
Weather officials are urging people to stay alert for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers.
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
Netflix Anime - Jun 05
The anime “KAKEGURUI TWIN” is a spin-off series focusing on the protagonist Mary Saotome, and is based on the popular manga serialized in Gangan Joker, which also runs the main story.
Mrs Eats - Jun 05
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 05
Our monthly preview of the upcoming kabuki performances will cover this time shows at the Kabuki-za and National Theatre in Tokyo, the Hakata-za theatre in Fukuoka, and one tours and several galas and special performances.
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
Tokyo Creative - Jun 05
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
8News - Jun 05
For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
news9live.com - Jun 05
Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.
Japan Today - Jun 04
Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.
RFI - Jun 04
An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.
Nikkei - Jun 04
The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday.