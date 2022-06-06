Home > Travel

Rainy season starts in and around Tokyo

梅雨入り早々・・・関東甲信は大雨の恐れ　長野で6月観測史上1位

NHK -- Jun 06
Japanese weather officials have announced the start of the rainy season in Tokyo and the rest of the Kanto-Koshin region.

The Meteorological Agency said on Monday morning that it expects mostly clouds and rain in the region for the next seven days or so.

The agency said rain is falling from northeastern to western Japan, and rain clouds are developing over limited parts of central Japan and Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami region.

Hourly rainfall of 29.5 millimeters was reported on Yoron Island in Amami.

Intermittent downpours are forecast for the Kanto, Tohoku and Amami regions.

Amami as well as the Izu Islands, south of Tokyo, may have at least 30 millimeters of rain in an hour.

By Tuesday morning, up to 120 millimeters of rain is expected in Kanto-Koshin and Tokai, 100 millimeters in Tohoku and 80 millimeters in southern Kyushu and Amami.

Rain in Tohoku is likely to continue after that.

Weather officials are urging people to stay alert for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

Jun 06 (ANNnewsCH) - 気象庁は6日午前、関東甲信地方が梅雨入りしたとみられると発表しました。梅雨入りと同時に関東甲信地方は大雨の恐れが出てきています。  ...continue reading
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers joining NATO summit in Spain: Report
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
KAKEGURUI TWIN | Official Trailer
Netflix Anime - Jun 05
The anime “KAKEGURUI TWIN” is a spin-off series focusing on the protagonist Mary Saotome, and is based on the popular manga serialized in Gangan Joker, which also runs the main story.
Japanese things that other countries NEED TO DO!
Mrs Eats - Jun 05
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
June 2022 Kabuki Preview (Kabuki-za, Hakata-za and Others)
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 05
Our monthly preview of the upcoming kabuki performances will cover this time shows at the Kabuki-za and National Theatre in Tokyo, the Hakata-za theatre in Fukuoka, and one tours and several galas and special performances.
North Korea fires volley of missiles after US, South Korea stage drills
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
Tokyo’s BEST Photo Spots with a Pro Japanese Videographer
Tokyo Creative - Jun 05
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash
8News - Jun 05
For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
Japan mulls resuming tourism discount
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda wins his 8th French Open title
news9live.com - Jun 05
Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.
Bogus deliveryman sexually assaults woman, steals her underwear
Japan Today - Jun 04
Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.
Kenichi Horie becomes world's oldest to sail solo across Pacific
RFI - Jun 04
An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.
Japan confirms record low of 811,604 births last year
Nikkei - Jun 04
The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        