Why Japanese are Unwilling to Improve their English
Let's ask Shogo -- Jun 06
As many of you probably know, Japanese people are one of the worst English speakers in the world. Even though Japan is supposed to have a relatively high level of education, why is it so difficult for the people to learn English?
So today, I will first explain how low the level of Japanese people's English is. Then, I will talk about the reasons why Japanese are so bad at English. Finally, I would like to share my views on the harmful effects caused by the Japanese people's poor English skills.
As I will also explain the characteristics of Japanese people and cultural aspects in order to understand their difficulties towards English proficiency, this video will be a great way for you to deepen your understanding of the Japanese. If you have ever had awkward moments regarding English with a Japanese person, this video may possibly clear it up, so I hope you can watch this video until the end.
Tokyo to allow foreigners to work as beauticians, 1st in Japan
Kyodok - Jun 04
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them.
Kyodok - Jun 04
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them.
Japanese words and phrases all anime fans should know
OTAKU - Jun 03
Video includes different Japanese words which are mostly used in all anime. Learning simple words can be beneficial.
OTAKU - Jun 03
Video includes different Japanese words which are mostly used in all anime. Learning simple words can be beneficial.
Scandal-hit Nihon Univ. to appoint author Hayashi as chairwoman
Kyodo - Jun 03
Tokyo's Nihon University plans to appoint award-winning author Mariko Hayashi to head its board in an effort to revamp its leadership after a series of scandals involving a former board chairman, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
Kyodo - Jun 03
Tokyo's Nihon University plans to appoint award-winning author Mariko Hayashi to head its board in an effort to revamp its leadership after a series of scandals involving a former board chairman, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
Bedtime Sleep Stories | 12 Japanese Gods and Goddesses | Japanese Shinto Mythology Sleep Story
Soothing Pod - Sleep Meditation & Bedtime Stories - Jun 02
Witness the creation of the world through old stories of Japanese mythology and folklore. Fall asleep with 12 Shinto gods and goddesses: Izanagi, Izanami, Kagutsuchi, Amaterasu, Susanoo, Tsukuyomi, Ame-no-Uzume, Raijin, Fujin, Inari, Kitsune and Ukemochi - as you follow their joys and sorrows across mystical mountains, rivers, and valleys of ancient Japan.
Soothing Pod - Sleep Meditation & Bedtime Stories - Jun 02
Witness the creation of the world through old stories of Japanese mythology and folklore. Fall asleep with 12 Shinto gods and goddesses: Izanagi, Izanami, Kagutsuchi, Amaterasu, Susanoo, Tsukuyomi, Ame-no-Uzume, Raijin, Fujin, Inari, Kitsune and Ukemochi - as you follow their joys and sorrows across mystical mountains, rivers, and valleys of ancient Japan.
5 Things to Consider Before Getting a Japanese Sword
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Thousands of years ago when swords were all the rage in Japan, master swordsmiths were revered.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Thousands of years ago when swords were all the rage in Japan, master swordsmiths were revered.
Gov't bans intermediary body from introducing foreign trainees
Japan Today - Jun 01
The Japanese government on Tuesday revoked the permit of an intermediate organization that introduces foreign trainees to host companies after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.
Japan Today - Jun 01
The Japanese government on Tuesday revoked the permit of an intermediate organization that introduces foreign trainees to host companies after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.
Tokyo rickshaw operator resumes English classes ahead of tourist reopening
NHK - Jun 01
A rickshaw operator in Tokyo's major tourist spot of Asakusa has resumed English lessons for its staff ahead of Japan's planned resumption of accepting foreign tourists.
NHK - Jun 01
A rickshaw operator in Tokyo's major tourist spot of Asakusa has resumed English lessons for its staff ahead of Japan's planned resumption of accepting foreign tourists.
Japan pref. schools ditching hair rules, but many still regulate underwear: survey
Mainichi - Jun 01
None of 78 public schools surveyed recently by the Kumamoto prefectural education board were demanding students submit documents proving they had naturally wavy or non-black hair, but nearly half still had dress codes regulating underwear.
Mainichi - Jun 01
None of 78 public schools surveyed recently by the Kumamoto prefectural education board were demanding students submit documents proving they had naturally wavy or non-black hair, but nearly half still had dress codes regulating underwear.
How To Memorize Japanese Kanji
Trash Taste Highlights - May 31
It's really fun to look at the symbols in hiragana and katakana and try to think of ways to remember them.
Trash Taste Highlights - May 31
It's really fun to look at the symbols in hiragana and katakana and try to think of ways to remember them.
Indefinite employment top priority for graduates in Japan: Research
peoplematters.in - May 31
More than two-thirds of graduates in Japan stay in their first job for more than three years, according to research by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation.
peoplematters.in - May 31
More than two-thirds of graduates in Japan stay in their first job for more than three years, according to research by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation.
Music with a groove has beneficial effect on brain activity
trtworld.com - May 31
Scientists in Japan find that listening to groove music has a positive effect on the mental capacity of people who say such music makes them feel clear-headed.
trtworld.com - May 31
Scientists in Japan find that listening to groove music has a positive effect on the mental capacity of people who say such music makes them feel clear-headed.
Japanese art and its significance in the modern world
newsonjapan.com - May 30
Japan is a country known for its beauty. From the mesmerising Geishas to art like sushi pieces, stunning Japanese art, and the beautiful blossom season.
newsonjapan.com - May 30
Japan is a country known for its beauty. From the mesmerising Geishas to art like sushi pieces, stunning Japanese art, and the beautiful blossom season.
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7