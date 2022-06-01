Japanese bedroom guitarist Ichika Nito finally plays in front of an audience in the U.S.
Ichika Nito / Wikitubia -- Jun 07
Ichika Nito (born: July 7, 1994 [age 27]), is a Japanese musician and record producer. He has made many songs and albums, but got most of his popularity through YouTube.
Ichika used to upload original music and covers, but switched to original and short videos with a meme title. Once he switched to this style of video, he got 1 million subscribers extremely fast. His guitar playing skills are very intricate and commonly referred to as "impossible to play". He tests out a lot of unusual guitar tunings, and his father was supposedly a metalhead with a few guitars, which is how Ichika got interested, and got good at guitar. Despite this he only has eleven songs in total. He does have more songs under the music group name Ichikoro though.
Japanese male hosts have changed their styling to look more like K-pop idols
allkpop.com - Jun 07
One of the famous subcultures that are prevalent in Japan is male host entertainment. "Hosuto Kurabu," or the male host club, are nightclubs in Japan that provide male entertainment and companionship to women at these nightclubs.
One of the famous subcultures that are prevalent in Japan is male host entertainment. "Hosuto Kurabu," or the male host club, are nightclubs in Japan that provide male entertainment and companionship to women at these nightclubs.
Sri Lankan man dies in Ibaraki Pref. in suspected homicide
NHK - Jun 07
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
Man gets 18-year prison term for 2017 expressway road rage deaths
Japan Today - Jun 07
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
Japan government to shift vocational training focus to digital skills
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
Rainy season starts in and around Tokyo
NHK - Jun 06
Japanese weather officials have announced the start of the rainy season in Tokyo and the rest of the Kanto-Koshin region.
Japanese weather officials have announced the start of the rainy season in Tokyo and the rest of the Kanto-Koshin region.
Japan Alps Adventure! Solo Travel Vlog Nagano to Toyama || Tateyama-Kurobe Alpin Route
Kuga's Travel - Jun 06
Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.
Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.
Hayabusa2 brought back substances considered important for living things
Nikkei - Jun 06
More than 20 types of amino acids have been detected in samples Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe brought to Earth from an asteroid in late 2020, an official said Monday.
More than 20 types of amino acids have been detected in samples Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe brought to Earth from an asteroid in late 2020, an official said Monday.
Why Japanese are Unwilling to Improve their English
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 06
As many of you probably know, Japanese people are one of the worst English speakers in the world. Even though Japan is supposed to have a relatively high level of education, why is it so difficult for the people to learn English?
As many of you probably know, Japanese people are one of the worst English speakers in the world. Even though Japan is supposed to have a relatively high level of education, why is it so difficult for the people to learn English?
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers joining NATO summit in Spain: Report
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
KAKEGURUI TWIN | Official Trailer
Netflix Anime - Jun 05
The anime “KAKEGURUI TWIN” is a spin-off series focusing on the protagonist Mary Saotome, and is based on the popular manga serialized in Gangan Joker, which also runs the main story.
The anime “KAKEGURUI TWIN” is a spin-off series focusing on the protagonist Mary Saotome, and is based on the popular manga serialized in Gangan Joker, which also runs the main story.
Japanese things that other countries NEED TO DO!
Mrs Eats - Jun 05
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
June 2022 Kabuki Preview (Kabuki-za, Hakata-za and Others)
Kabuki In-Depth - Jun 05
Our monthly preview of the upcoming kabuki performances will cover this time shows at the Kabuki-za and National Theatre in Tokyo, the Hakata-za theatre in Fukuoka, and one tours and several galas and special performances.
Our monthly preview of the upcoming kabuki performances will cover this time shows at the Kabuki-za and National Theatre in Tokyo, the Hakata-za theatre in Fukuoka, and one tours and several galas and special performances.
