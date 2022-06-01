Japanese bedroom guitarist Ichika Nito finally plays in front of an audience in the U.S.

Ichika Nito (born: July 7, 1994 [age 27]), is a Japanese musician and record producer. He has made many songs and albums, but got most of his popularity through YouTube.

Ichika used to upload original music and covers, but switched to original and short videos with a meme title. Once he switched to this style of video, he got 1 million subscribers extremely fast. His guitar playing skills are very intricate and commonly referred to as "impossible to play". He tests out a lot of unusual guitar tunings, and his father was supposedly a metalhead with a few guitars, which is how Ichika got interested, and got good at guitar. Despite this he only has eleven songs in total. He does have more songs under the music group name Ichikoro though.