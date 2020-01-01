Masks and chaperones: Japan's new rules for foreign tour groups
訪日観光客にマスク着用要請 10日から受け入れ再開
Under guidelines issued by Japan's Tourism Agency on Tuesday, tourists will be allowed into the country for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, but only if they are part of a group sponsored by a Japanese travel agency or another receiving organization.
Travel agencies will need to make sure tourists consent to wearing masks and buying insurance that covers COVID-19 related medical expenses. Visitors also must agree to avoid the "three Cs" -- closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings.
The 16 pages of guidelines also require agencies to have an attendant accompany tours "throughout the entire journey." The attendant must keep a record of the tourists' activities "to properly identify the scope of close contacts in the event of a positive case."
The guidelines are based on the results of trials involving around 50 people from the U.S., Australia, Thailand and Singapore since May. ...continue reading
