BOJ chief apologizes for remark on price hikes
「許容してない 我慢している」“庶民”敵に回した日銀“黒田発言”の波紋
NHK -- Jun 08
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda Haruhiko has apologized for saying that households are becoming more tolerant of higher prices.
Kuroda offered the apology on Tuesday for the remark he made during a speech on Monday.
In the speech, he said households are becoming more accepting of higher prices, which he called "a crucial change" when aiming for sustainable price hikes.
He also said the key will be to bring about full-scale pay increases while households remain tolerant of higher price tags.
Kuroda told reporters that he did not intend to say households are accepting higher prices voluntarily, but that they have no choice but to accept price hikes with the utmost reluctance.
He said his choice of words was misleading and inappropriate, adding that what he wanted to say was the need for pay increases is growing.
Jun 08 (ANNnewsCH) - 20年ぶりに一時、1ドル＝133円ちょうどまで円安が進むなか、日銀の黒田総裁の発言が波紋を広げています。値上げについて「家計の許容度も高まっている」とした発言に、世間とのズレを指摘する声が上がっています。 ...continue reading
Toshiba reveals buyout bids as privatization chances rise
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
Pinterest ads extended to Japan
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
Uniqlo chief regains spot as Japan's richest but wealth down sharply
abs-cbn.com - Jun 01
Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.
Over 10,000 food items in Japan to see price hike in 2022: survey
Kyodo - Jun 01
Over 10,000 food items in Japan will experience price increases of an average 13 percent this year as a result of rising materials costs and the yen's rapid depreciation, a survey by a credit research firm showed Wednesday.
Shinsei Bank to raise interest rate tenfold on 6-month deposits
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
SoftBank's top executives pay slashed after historic vision fund loss
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
Japan consumers wait months for washing machines, air conditioners
Nikkei - May 30
Home appliances remain in short supply across Japan due to the global semiconductor crunch and supply chain disruptions tied to Beijing's zero-COVID policy, as companies that have resumed production at factories in China say it will take time to reach normal operations.
Japanese consumers face more price hikes this summer
NHK - May 30
A private survey has found that food and drink manufacturers in Japan have raised prices or plan to increase them for over 8,000 items due to higher raw material costs.
Assets held by BOJ hit record high
NHK - May 28
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
