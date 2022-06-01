Japanese Director Naomi Kawase Accused of Violence Towards Staff

yahoo.com -- Jun 08
Japanese auteur and Cannes favorite Naomi Kawase has been accused of violent behavior towards her staff and crew, including an assault that left an employee’s face swollen.

In May 2019 on the set of True Mothers, an assistant director touched Kawase to point out there was an issue with a shot. Though there is no suggestion that the contact was inappropriate, Kawase reportedly shouted “What do you think you are doing?” at the assistant director and kicked him in the stomach.

The entire cinematography team, led by Yuta Tsukinaga, resigned from the shoot following the incident. After the Tokyo-based weekly magazine and scoop factory Shukan Bunshun broke the story, Kawase said on her company’s website that the matter had been settled internally.

However, the magazine then wrote about an incident in October 2015, when Kawase reportedly assaulted a staff member at her production company Kumie’s office in Nara City. The award-winning director punched a male employee, knocking him to the ground and continuing to beat him while other staff members fled the office in fear.

When the staff returned, the victim’s face was visibly swollen. The employee, who resigned immediately, confirmed to Shukan Bunshun that the assault had taken place, but said he did not want to publicly comment on it.

Sony's former chairman, Nobuyuki Idei, dies at 84
Nikkei - Jun 07
Nobuyuki Idei, former chairman and group CEO of Sony Group, has died of liver failure at age 84, the company announced Tuesday.
Masks and chaperones: Japan's new rules for foreign tour groups
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Japanese bedroom guitarist Ichika Nito finally plays in front of an audience in the U.S.
Ichika Nito / Wikitubia - Jun 07
Ichika Nito (born: July 7, 1994 [age 27]), is a Japanese musician and record producer. He has made many songs and albums, but got most of his popularity through YouTube.
23-year-old woman arrested for abandoning infant’s body inside suitcase hidden in closet
Japan Today - Jun 07
Police in Hino City, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of a newborn boy was found inside a suitcase hidden in a closet.
Japanese male hosts have changed their styling to look more like K-pop idols
allkpop.com - Jun 07
One of the famous subcultures that are prevalent in Japan is male host entertainment. "Hosuto Kurabu," or the male host club, are nightclubs in Japan that provide male entertainment and companionship to women at these nightclubs.
Sri Lankan man dies in Ibaraki Pref. in suspected homicide
NHK - Jun 07
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
Man gets 18-year prison term for 2017 expressway road rage deaths
Japan Today - Jun 07
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
Japan government to shift vocational training focus to digital skills
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
競馬の起源と歴史
newsonjapan.com - Jun 07
競馬は現在日本で老若男女問わず人気のスポーツです。そして、日本政府が認めるギャンブルとして多くの日本人が愛してやまない娯楽の一つです。この記事では競馬の起源と歴史について詳しく解説します。
Rainy season starts in and around Tokyo
NHK - Jun 06
Japanese weather officials have announced the start of the rainy season in Tokyo and the rest of the Kanto-Koshin region.
