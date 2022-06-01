Japanese Director Naomi Kawase Accused of Violence Towards Staff
In May 2019 on the set of True Mothers, an assistant director touched Kawase to point out there was an issue with a shot. Though there is no suggestion that the contact was inappropriate, Kawase reportedly shouted “What do you think you are doing?” at the assistant director and kicked him in the stomach.
The entire cinematography team, led by Yuta Tsukinaga, resigned from the shoot following the incident. After the Tokyo-based weekly magazine and scoop factory Shukan Bunshun broke the story, Kawase said on her company’s website that the matter had been settled internally.
However, the magazine then wrote about an incident in October 2015, when Kawase reportedly assaulted a staff member at her production company Kumie’s office in Nara City. The award-winning director punched a male employee, knocking him to the ground and continuing to beat him while other staff members fled the office in fear.
When the staff returned, the victim’s face was visibly swollen. The employee, who resigned immediately, confirmed to Shukan Bunshun that the assault had taken place, but said he did not want to publicly comment on it.
yahoo.com - Jun 08
Japanese auteur and Cannes favorite Naomi Kawase has been accused of violent behavior towards her staff and crew, including an assault that left an employee’s face swollen.
Nikkei - Jun 07
Nobuyuki Idei, former chairman and group CEO of Sony Group, has died of liver failure at age 84, the company announced Tuesday.
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Ichika Nito / Wikitubia - Jun 07
Ichika Nito (born: July 7, 1994 [age 27]), is a Japanese musician and record producer. He has made many songs and albums, but got most of his popularity through YouTube.
Japan Today - Jun 07
Police in Hino City, Tokyo, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of a newborn boy was found inside a suitcase hidden in a closet.
allkpop.com - Jun 07
One of the famous subcultures that are prevalent in Japan is male host entertainment. "Hosuto Kurabu," or the male host club, are nightclubs in Japan that provide male entertainment and companionship to women at these nightclubs.
NHK - Jun 07
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
Japan Today - Jun 07
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 07
Cannabidiol, abbreviated CBD, is a phytocannabinoid discovered in the mid-1900s. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis Sativa plant. CBD accounts for over 30% of the plant.
NHK - Jun 06
Japanese weather officials have announced the start of the rainy season in Tokyo and the rest of the Kanto-Koshin region.