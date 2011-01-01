Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea cuts child tickets in half

Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.

Tickets for children aged 4 to 11, which usually cost around 5,000 yen, will be changed from 2,200 yen to 2,800 yen depending on the date and type.

Oriental Land said, "It has been difficult for families to go out, so we hope you enjoy this summer to the fullest."

Oriental Land also halved the entry fee for children in the summer of 2011, when the Great East Japan Earthquake struck.

The sales start date will be announced again after the 16th of this month.