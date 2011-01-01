Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea cuts child tickets in half
東京ディズニーランド、シー 夏は子ども料金が半額
Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.
Tickets for children aged 4 to 11, which usually cost around 5,000 yen, will be changed from 2,200 yen to 2,800 yen depending on the date and type.
Oriental Land said, "It has been difficult for families to go out, so we hope you enjoy this summer to the fullest."
Oriental Land also halved the entry fee for children in the summer of 2011, when the Great East Japan Earthquake struck.
The sales start date will be announced again after the 16th of this month.
Jun 08 (ANNnewsCH) - オリエンタルランドは東京ディズニーランドとディズニーシーの子ども料金を今月下旬から8月31日まで半額にすると発表しました。 ...continue reading
This Luxe Overnight Train on One of the Japan's Most Scenic Islands Is Getting an Upgrade
travelandleisure.com - Jun 03
Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.
travelandleisure.com - Jun 03
Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.
Osaka's airport gets translation devices before foreign visitors arrive
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
Japan raises cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
NHK - Jun 01
Japan has doubled the daily limit on the number of people entering the country to 20,000, starting on Wednesday.
NHK - Jun 01
Japan has doubled the daily limit on the number of people entering the country to 20,000, starting on Wednesday.
More regional Japan airports to accept entrants from abroad: PM
Kyodo - May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyodo - May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pricey Japan packages set to go on sale
Bangkok Post - May 31
Outbound tour operators in Thailand are preparing to offer Japan packages next month, with prices expected to be 30-40% more expensive than those sold prior to the pandemic, mainly because of visa requirements, Covid-19 testing and soaring operational costs.
Bangkok Post - May 31
Outbound tour operators in Thailand are preparing to offer Japan packages next month, with prices expected to be 30-40% more expensive than those sold prior to the pandemic, mainly because of visa requirements, Covid-19 testing and soaring operational costs.
Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for COVID-19
Japan Times - May 30
A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.
Japan Times - May 30
A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.
Wary of foreign 'bad manners', Japan cautuously eases borders to aid tourism
streetinsider.com - May 30
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's easing of a two-year ban on foreign tourists seeks to balance the enormous economic importance of tourism with concerns that travellers would trigger a COVID outbreak, insiders say.
streetinsider.com - May 30
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's easing of a two-year ban on foreign tourists seeks to balance the enormous economic importance of tourism with concerns that travellers would trigger a COVID outbreak, insiders say.
Construction of Sagamihara maglev station underway
NHK - May 30
Digging work on an underground station for a magnetic levitation train between Nagoya and Tokyo is underway in Kanagawa Prefecture's Sagamihara City.
NHK - May 30
Digging work on an underground station for a magnetic levitation train between Nagoya and Tokyo is underway in Kanagawa Prefecture's Sagamihara City.
As borders reopen, is Japan ready for tourism's pitfalls?
Nikkei - May 30
TOKYO -- After closing its doors to most foreign travelers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government has announced plans to start allowing group tours to enter Japan next month, much to the relief of hotels and other businesses that rely on tourism.
Nikkei - May 30
TOKYO -- After closing its doors to most foreign travelers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government has announced plans to start allowing group tours to enter Japan next month, much to the relief of hotels and other businesses that rely on tourism.
Trying an Outstanding Suite on the Japanese Overnight Ferry | Hokkaido to Niigata
Solo Travel Japan - May 30
Taking the Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Otaru (Hokkaido) to Niigata in their Suite for the first time. It was amazingly comfortable.
Solo Travel Japan - May 30
Taking the Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Otaru (Hokkaido) to Niigata in their Suite for the first time. It was amazingly comfortable.
High temperatures grip much of Japan on Sunday
NHK - May 29
Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.
NHK - May 29
Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.
How To Treat Endangered Japanese | Travel Guide in Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 29
In Japan, adults are very aware of stranger danger and think all foreigners are aliens. Japanese people never discriminate against people based on their nationality and race. They call all foreigners gaijin and discriminate against them equally.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 29
In Japan, adults are very aware of stranger danger and think all foreigners are aliens. Japanese people never discriminate against people based on their nationality and race. They call all foreigners gaijin and discriminate against them equally.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7