Boxing champ Inoue's home burglarized during Donaire fight

While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home.

Inoue stopped Donaire in the second round Tuesday night, unifying three bantamweight world titles. That same evening, two men broke into his home southwest of Tokyo, knowing Inoue and his family would be out, and took off with items including jewelry and expensive bags, Japanese media reports said.

“You saw the news, but what a disgusting thing to happen on a day of celebration," Inoue said Wednesday on his Twitter account. "And so you all be careful, too.”