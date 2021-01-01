Japanese Invasion of Alaska - Pacific War #29 Animated Historical DOCUMENTARY

Concurrent to the Battle of Midway and the death of the 1st Kido Butai, Admiral Yamamoto had devised a plan to strike Dutch Harbor and invade the first territory in North America: the Aleutian Islands.

With huge resources allocated to this operation, the American defenders in Alaska were about to meet one of the most significant invasion forces this soil would ever see, so join us as we delve deeper into the struggle for Alaska and the Aleutian Islands.

Where to Go for Help in College

newsonjapan.com - Jun 08

Japanese Kanji: How to Use the One Radical 一

Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - Jun 08

6 Academic Skills You Need Before Starting College

newsonjapan.com - Jun 08

Japan government to shift vocational training focus to digital skills

Nikkei - Jun 07

Why Japanese are Unwilling to Improve their English

Let's ask Shogo - Jun 06

Japan confirms record low of 811,604 births last year

Nikkei - Jun 04

The Problem With "Feudal" Japan

The Shogunate - Jun 04

Tokyo to allow foreigners to work as beauticians, 1st in Japan

Kyodok - Jun 04

Japanese words and phrases all anime fans should know

OTAKU - Jun 03

Scandal-hit Nihon Univ. to appoint author Hayashi as chairwoman

Kyodo - Jun 03

Bedtime Sleep Stories | 12 Japanese Gods and Goddesses | Japanese Shinto Mythology Sleep Story

Soothing Pod - Sleep Meditation & Bedtime Stories - Jun 02

