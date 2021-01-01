Japanese Invasion of Alaska - Pacific War #29 Animated Historical DOCUMENTARY
Kings and Generals -- Jun 08
Concurrent to the Battle of Midway and the death of the 1st Kido Butai, Admiral Yamamoto had devised a plan to strike Dutch Harbor and invade the first territory in North America: the Aleutian Islands.
With huge resources allocated to this operation, the American defenders in Alaska were about to meet one of the most significant invasion forces this soil would ever see, so join us as we delve deeper into the struggle for Alaska and the Aleutian Islands.
Where to Go for Help in College
Whether It's One Assignment or Your Entire Course Load, There's Help Out There
Japanese Kanji: How to Use the One Radical 一
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - Jun 08
In this video you will learn one of the most common Japanese Kanji and radical: 一 (one).
6 Academic Skills You Need Before Starting College
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Getting into college is no easy feat. You likely studied incredibly hard, were extensively involved in co-curricular, and perhaps even volunteered and/or worked in your free time.
Japan government to shift vocational training focus to digital skills
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
Why Japanese are Unwilling to Improve their English
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 06
As many of you probably know, Japanese people are one of the worst English speakers in the world. Even though Japan is supposed to have a relatively high level of education, why is it so difficult for the people to learn English?
Japan confirms record low of 811,604 births last year
Nikkei - Jun 04
The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday.
The Problem With "Feudal" Japan
The Shogunate - Jun 04
There is a debate today over the usage of the term Feudalism, especially when describing Japan during the age of the Samurai.
Tokyo to allow foreigners to work as beauticians, 1st in Japan
Kyodok - Jun 04
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them.
Japanese words and phrases all anime fans should know
OTAKU - Jun 03
Video includes different Japanese words which are mostly used in all anime. Learning simple words can be beneficial.
Scandal-hit Nihon Univ. to appoint author Hayashi as chairwoman
Kyodo - Jun 03
Tokyo's Nihon University plans to appoint award-winning author Mariko Hayashi to head its board in an effort to revamp its leadership after a series of scandals involving a former board chairman, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
Bedtime Sleep Stories | 12 Japanese Gods and Goddesses | Japanese Shinto Mythology Sleep Story
Soothing Pod - Sleep Meditation & Bedtime Stories - Jun 02
Witness the creation of the world through old stories of Japanese mythology and folklore. Fall asleep with 12 Shinto gods and goddesses: Izanagi, Izanami, Kagutsuchi, Amaterasu, Susanoo, Tsukuyomi, Ame-no-Uzume, Raijin, Fujin, Inari, Kitsune and Ukemochi - as you follow their joys and sorrows across mystical mountains, rivers, and valleys of ancient Japan.
5 Things to Consider Before Getting a Japanese Sword
newsonjapan.com - Jun 02
Thousands of years ago when swords were all the rage in Japan, master swordsmiths were revered.
