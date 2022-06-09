Japan police arrest 2 Chinese nationals over univ. entrance exam cheating

Japanese police have arrested two Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in cheating on a university entrance exam in Tokyo by leaking test questions online.

Police arrested the two men, aged 22 and 28, over suspected cheating in the exam for international students that Hitotsubashi University held in January. They were arrested on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of the university's business.

The 22-year-old is believed to have taken an image of the questions while sitting the test and sent it to the other suspect, who was not at the test site.

A third party was asked via social media to provide the answers.

The 22-year-old suspect is said to have passed the test and entered Hitotsubashi University.