Beloved Japanese manga ‘One Piece’ heads into final chapter
hurriyetdailynews.com -- Jun 09
After 25 years and 490 million copies sold worldwide, the beloved Japanese manga “One Piece” is entering its final chapter, according to its creator Eiichiro Oda.
The manga, which follows the adventures of the swashbuckling pirate Monkey D. Luffy, has captivated millions of fans worldwide as its characters hunt for One Piece, the treasure coveted by all pirates.
In a tweet, Oda announced he would be taking a month off from his usual publishing pace of one instalment per week, citing various demands, including his work on the last part of the long-running series.
“A break for me!” he wrote in a handwritten announcement posted on the series’ official Twitter account.
“I want to rearrange the structure [of the manga] so that I can wrap up the final chapter as soon as possible. Soooo... Forgive me, but I will take a short breather to prepare for it all!” ...continue reading
Philippines asks Japanese retailers to raise banana prices
Nikkei - Jun 09
The Philippines is seeking to raise its banana prices in its largest export market, Japan, as rising production and logistics costs weigh on the Southeast Asian country's farmers.
Japan's labor market hurdles keep foreigners in temporary work for years
Nikkei - Jun 09
It is not unusual for foreign workers in Japan to struggle in their search for permanent employment, even if they have toiled in temporary full-time positions for many years, according to a Nikkei analysis of a 2021 government survey of Japan's wage structure.
Beloved Japanese manga 'One Piece' heads into final chapter
hurriyetdailynews.com - Jun 09
After 25 years and 490 million copies sold worldwide, the beloved Japanese manga "One Piece" is entering its final chapter, according to its creator Eiichiro Oda.
Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea cuts child tickets in half
News On Japan - Jun 08
Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.
Naoya Inoue unifies 3 boxing bantamweight titles
Nikkei - Jun 08
Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.
BOJ chief apologizes for remark on price hikes
NHK - Jun 08
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda Haruhiko has apologized for saying that households are becoming more tolerant of higher prices.
Russia suspends deal with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
Al Jazeera - Jun 08
Russia’s foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal.
Japanese Director Naomi Kawase Accused of Violence Towards Staff
yahoo.com - Jun 08
Japanese auteur and Cannes favorite Naomi Kawase has been accused of violent behavior towards her staff and crew, including an assault that left an employee’s face swollen.
Japanese Invasion of Alaska - Pacific War #29 Animated Historical DOCUMENTARY
Kings and Generals - Jun 08
Concurrent to the Battle of Midway and the death of the 1st Kido Butai, Admiral Yamamoto had devised a plan to strike Dutch Harbor and invade the first territory in North America: the Aleutian Islands.
Sony's former chairman, Nobuyuki Idei, dies at 84
Nikkei - Jun 07
Nobuyuki Idei, former chairman and group CEO of Sony Group, has died of liver failure at age 84, the company announced Tuesday.
Masks and chaperones: Japan's new rules for foreign tour groups
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Japanese bedroom guitarist Ichika Nito finally plays in front of an audience in the U.S.
Ichika Nito / Wikitubia - Jun 07
Ichika Nito (born: July 7, 1994 [age 27]), is a Japanese musician and record producer. He has made many songs and albums, but got most of his popularity through YouTube.
