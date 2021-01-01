Beloved Japanese manga ‘One Piece’ heads into final chapter

After 25 years and 490 million copies sold worldwide, the beloved Japanese manga “One Piece” is entering its final chapter, according to its creator Eiichiro Oda.

The manga, which follows the adventures of the swashbuckling pirate Monkey D. Luffy, has captivated millions of fans worldwide as its characters hunt for One Piece, the treasure coveted by all pirates.

In a tweet, Oda announced he would be taking a month off from his usual publishing pace of one instalment per week, citing various demands, including his work on the last part of the long-running series.

“A break for me!” he wrote in a handwritten announcement posted on the series’ official Twitter account.

“I want to rearrange the structure [of the manga] so that I can wrap up the final chapter as soon as possible. Soooo... Forgive me, but I will take a short breather to prepare for it all!” ...continue reading