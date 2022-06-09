ANA to resume normal operation for Haneda flights this summer
全日空の羽田発着国内線 2年4か月ぶり“コロナ減便”なしに
NHK -- Jun 09
All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.
The Japanese carrier, also known as ANA, says operations will return to normal in July and August, without a reduction in the number of the flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. The normal service will be available for the first time in more than two years.
ANA expects a recovery in domestic travel demand as the infection situation has been relatively under control.
Another major carrier, Japan Airlines, also plans to raise the number of its domestic flights in the next two months to almost pre-pandemic levels.
But the two airlines will continue their drastically reduced services on international routes, as they expect demand for overseas travel will not recover soon.
Jun 09 (ANNnewsCH) - 全日空は、新型コロナの影響による減便をせずに来月から羽田空港を発着する国内線すべての便を計画通りに運航すると発表しました。 ...continue reading
Masks and chaperones: Japan's new rules for foreign tour groups
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Japan Alps Adventure! Solo Travel Vlog Nagano to Toyama || Tateyama-Kurobe Alpin Route
Kuga's Travel - Jun 06
Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.
Kuga's Travel - Jun 06
Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.
Tokyo’s BEST Photo Spots with a Pro Japanese Videographer
Tokyo Creative - Jun 05
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
Tokyo Creative - Jun 05
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
This Luxe Overnight Train on One of the Japan's Most Scenic Islands Is Getting an Upgrade
travelandleisure.com - Jun 03
Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.
travelandleisure.com - Jun 03
Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.
Osaka's airport gets translation devices before foreign visitors arrive
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
Japan raises cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
NHK - Jun 01
Japan has doubled the daily limit on the number of people entering the country to 20,000, starting on Wednesday.
NHK - Jun 01
Japan has doubled the daily limit on the number of people entering the country to 20,000, starting on Wednesday.
More regional Japan airports to accept entrants from abroad: PM
Kyodo - May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyodo - May 31
Japan plans to allow more regional airports to accept entrants from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, as the country gradually relaxes stringent border controls implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pricey Japan packages set to go on sale
Bangkok Post - May 31
Outbound tour operators in Thailand are preparing to offer Japan packages next month, with prices expected to be 30-40% more expensive than those sold prior to the pandemic, mainly because of visa requirements, Covid-19 testing and soaring operational costs.
Bangkok Post - May 31
Outbound tour operators in Thailand are preparing to offer Japan packages next month, with prices expected to be 30-40% more expensive than those sold prior to the pandemic, mainly because of visa requirements, Covid-19 testing and soaring operational costs.
Tourist on Japan's package tour trial tests positive for COVID-19
Japan Times - May 30
A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.
Japan Times - May 30
A foreign tourist on a package tour trial in Oita Prefecture has tested positive for the coronavirus, with three others considered close contacts, the tourism agency said Monday.
Wary of foreign 'bad manners', Japan cautuously eases borders to aid tourism
streetinsider.com - May 30
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's easing of a two-year ban on foreign tourists seeks to balance the enormous economic importance of tourism with concerns that travellers would trigger a COVID outbreak, insiders say.
streetinsider.com - May 30
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's easing of a two-year ban on foreign tourists seeks to balance the enormous economic importance of tourism with concerns that travellers would trigger a COVID outbreak, insiders say.
Construction of Sagamihara maglev station underway
NHK - May 30
Digging work on an underground station for a magnetic levitation train between Nagoya and Tokyo is underway in Kanagawa Prefecture's Sagamihara City.
NHK - May 30
Digging work on an underground station for a magnetic levitation train between Nagoya and Tokyo is underway in Kanagawa Prefecture's Sagamihara City.
As borders reopen, is Japan ready for tourism's pitfalls?
Nikkei - May 30
TOKYO -- After closing its doors to most foreign travelers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government has announced plans to start allowing group tours to enter Japan next month, much to the relief of hotels and other businesses that rely on tourism.
Nikkei - May 30
TOKYO -- After closing its doors to most foreign travelers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government has announced plans to start allowing group tours to enter Japan next month, much to the relief of hotels and other businesses that rely on tourism.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7