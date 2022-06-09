ANA to resume normal operation for Haneda flights this summer

All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.

The Japanese carrier, also known as ANA, says operations will return to normal in July and August, without a reduction in the number of the flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. The normal service will be available for the first time in more than two years.

ANA expects a recovery in domestic travel demand as the infection situation has been relatively under control.

Another major carrier, Japan Airlines, also plans to raise the number of its domestic flights in the next two months to almost pre-pandemic levels.

But the two airlines will continue their drastically reduced services on international routes, as they expect demand for overseas travel will not recover soon.