AstraZeneca files for approval for COVID-19 drug in Japan

A Japanese unit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it has applied for approval from the health ministry to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 prevention and treatment drug in Japan.

AstraZeneca K.K., the Osaka-based unit, is seeking fast-track approval for the AZD7442 drug, known abroad as Evusheld.

The drug is expected to be administered to people who cannot receive existing COVID-19 vaccines due preexisting conditions, among other factors.