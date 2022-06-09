AstraZeneca files for approval for COVID-19 drug in Japan
新型コロナ発症“長期間”抑える治療薬を承認申請
Japan Times -- Jun 09
A Japanese unit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it has applied for approval from the health ministry to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 prevention and treatment drug in Japan.
AstraZeneca K.K., the Osaka-based unit, is seeking fast-track approval for the AZD7442 drug, known abroad as Evusheld.
The drug is expected to be administered to people who cannot receive existing COVID-19 vaccines due preexisting conditions, among other factors.
Jun 09 ( 日テレNEWS) - イギリスの製薬大手・アストラゼネカは、新型コロナウイルスの発症を長期間、抑える効果のある治療薬について厚生労働省に承認申請しました。 ...continue reading
Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot
Japan Today - Jun 02
A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
Shimane Prefecture greenlights restart of nuclear reactor
Nikkei - Jun 02
Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.
Japan makes ID chips for pet dogs, cats compulsory
NHK - Jun 01
A Japanese law that took effect on Wednesday requires pet sellers to implant electronic microchips in dogs and cats so that their owners can be identified if the animals get lost.
Japan court rules against restarting Hokkaido nuclear power plant
Nikkei - May 31
A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant.
NTT showcases AI communication technologies
NHK - May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
Japan's Fugaku wins world's top supercomputer titles
NHK - May 31
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.
Japan Just REVEALED Fully performing Female Robots
Artificial Intelligence News Daily - May 30
The revolution in robotics has had a seemingly mild-mannered leader pushing forward with new technology and revolutionary innovation.
Japan's prime minister rides maglev train at 500 km/h
News On Japan - May 29
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease
NHK - May 29
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan
Kyodo - May 29
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes
bignewsnetwork.com - May 28
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
Coronavirus cases on decline across much of Japan
NHK - May 28
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
