More tsunami safety towers erected
staradvertiser.com -- Jun 09
A total of 502 tsunami safety towers were erected in Tokyo and 22 other prefectures through April 2021, an 11-fold increase in the number that existed prior to the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku earthquake, according to a Cabinet Office survey.
The government subsidizes half the construction costs for the towers, which provide temporary refuge during a tsunami. But the burden on local governments still amounts to several hundred million yen.
In 2014 the subsidy was increased to two-thirds in areas where extensive damage from a major Nankai Trough earthquake is anticipated, helping to speed up construction. The trough runs beneath the Pacific Ocean in southeast Japan, from Shizuoka to Kyushu. Seventy percent of towers are west of the densely populated Kanto region, where Tokyo is located. Shizuoka prefecture, one such area west, has the most towers, at 139.
Sri Lankan man dies in Ibaraki Pref. in suspected homicide
NHK - Jun 07
Police in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, are investigating the death of a 45-year-old Sri Lankan man as a possible case of homicide.
Man gets 18-year prison term for 2017 expressway road rage deaths
Japan Today - Jun 07
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man to a prison term of 18 years in a retrial over a 2017 road rage incident that resulted in the deaths of a couple and injuries to their two daughters.
Japanese things that other countries NEED TO DO!
Mrs Eats - Jun 05
There are some things in Japan that just make so much sense! Of course, you already know the obvious ones like high-speed bullet trains and conveyer belt sushi, but let's talk about the not-so-obvious things that Japan has that makes TOTAL sense! Let's take a look at all the interesting things like vending machines, bicycles, etc!
US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash
8News - Jun 05
For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
Bogus deliveryman sexually assaults woman, steals her underwear
Japan Today - Jun 04
Police in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman and stealing her underwear.
Hailstones hurt dozens of students in Gunma Prefecture
NHK - Jun 03
Education officials in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, say dozens of junior high school students suffered minor injuries when they were hit by hailstones as they were making their way home on Thursday.
Police, railway operators launch campaign against gropers
NHK - Jun 01
Police and railway operators in and around Tokyo have jointly launched a two-week campaign against groping on trains.
Mother arrested over death of 3-year-old daughter whose legs were broken
Japan Today - Jun 01
Police in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, have charged a 31-year-old unemployed woman with parental neglect resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter.
Japan to approve abortion pill – but partner’s consent will be required
The Guardian - Jun 01
Women in Japan could be forced to seek their partner’s consent before being prescribed the abortion pill, which will reportedly be approved late this year – three decades after it was made available to women in the UK.
Why Japanese Women Cheat More Than Japanese Men
Nobita from Japan - May 31
In Japan, so many women cheat on their husband and some surveys say they do it more than men. In this video, I'm going to share my thoughts on it.
People under 50 spend more time on smartphones than watching TV
News On Japan - May 31
TOKYO, May 31 (News On Japan) - A recent survey on smartphone usage and TV viewing time shows that people in their 40s and younger spend more time using smartphones.
Tokyo police arrest 3 for COVID subsidy fraud
NHK - May 30
Tokyo police have arrested a 45-year-old company executive and her two sons on suspicion of abusing a coronavirus-related government subsidy program.
