U.N. elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
国連安全保障理事会 日本が非常任理事国に当選
Winning a seat on the 15-member Security Council is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security.
Today, the war in Ukraine is at the top of the list. Although Russia’s veto power has prevented the council from taking action, it has held numerous meetings since Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion that have seen contentious exchanges between top diplomats from both countries and their supporters.
But many other conflicts are also on its agenda from Syria and Yemen to Mali and Myanmar as well as international security issues from the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and Iran, and attacks by extremist groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida.
The results of the secret ballot vote in the 193-member General Assembly were Ecuador 190, Japan 184, Malta 185, Mozambique 192, and Switzerland 187.
Even if a country is running unopposed, it must obtain the votes of two-thirds of the member states that voted in order to win a seat on the council.
The five new council members will start their terms on Jan. 1, replacing five countries whose two-year terms end on Dec. 31 — India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.
They will join the five veto-wielding permanent members of the council — the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France — and the five countries elected last year: Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and United Arab Emirates.
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.
NHK - May 31
Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
kitco.com - May 31
Japan's government made no mention of a timeframe for balancing the primary budget in its draft mid-year annual long-term economic policy roadmap, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The Star - May 30
Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.
NHK - May 29
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.
Nikkei - May 28
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
Al Jazeera - May 27
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
NHK - May 27
A former Japanese agriculture minister, Yoshikawa Takamori, has been given a suspended prison sentence for taking bribes from an egg producer while in office.
Hindustan Times - May 27
Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing.
NHK - May 25
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.