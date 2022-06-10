Sushiro ordered to take action on deceptive advertising

The Consumer Affairs Agency ordered on Thursday the operator of conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro to take action to prevent the recurrence of deceptive advertising for eye-catching dishes.

The agency slapped Akindo Sushiro, headquartered in the city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, with the order for violating the law against misleading representations.

“The misleading representation by the operator with the largest market share had a very large negative impact on general consumers,” said a senior official of the Fair Trade Commission.

Akindo Sushiro advertised on television commercials and web ads that it would offer sushi dishes using sea urchin and crab, which are winter delicacies in Japan, for ¥858 ($6.40) per dish including tax for 17 days from the end of November last year, according to the agency citing the results of a Fair Trade Commission investigation.

In reality, however, over 90% of the Sushiro restaurants could not provide the dishes all day for at least one day of the campaign due to a lack of stock. One restaurant was unable to provide the dishes at all.