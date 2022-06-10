Sushiro ordered to take action on deceptive advertising

“重い行政処分”下した理由は？スシロー“おとり広告”で措置命令　スタジオ解説

Japan Times -- Jun 10
The Consumer Affairs Agency ordered on Thursday the operator of conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro to take action to prevent the recurrence of deceptive advertising for eye-catching dishes.

The agency slapped Akindo Sushiro, headquartered in the city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, with the order for violating the law against misleading representations.

“The misleading representation by the operator with the largest market share had a very large negative impact on general consumers,” said a senior official of the Fair Trade Commission.

Akindo Sushiro advertised on television commercials and web ads that it would offer sushi dishes using sea urchin and crab, which are winter delicacies in Japan, for ¥858 ($6.40) per dish including tax for 17 days from the end of November last year, according to the agency citing the results of a Fair Trade Commission investigation.

In reality, however, over 90% of the Sushiro restaurants could not provide the dishes all day for at least one day of the campaign due to a lack of stock. One restaurant was unable to provide the dishes at all.

Jun 10 (ANNnewsCH) - 回転ずしチェーン『スシロー』は去年9月から12月にかけて、期間限定商品を提供していない期間があったにもかかわらず、キャンペーン広告を出し続けていたとして、消費者庁から再発防止の措置命令を受けました。  ...continue reading
Japan adopts law to regulate stablecoins for investor protection
Nikkei - Jun 04
The upper house of Japan's parliament passed a bill into law Friday to regulate stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of the yen, dollar or other currencies.
Japan's oldest Chinese restaurant is latest victim of Covid-19 pandemic, closes doors after 138 years
straitstimes.com - Jun 03
Heichinrou, an iconic Chinese restaurant in Japan founded 138 years ago, became the latest establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday (June 2).
Toshiba reveals buyout bids as privatization chances rise
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
Pinterest ads extended to Japan
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
Uniqlo chief regains spot as Japan's richest but wealth down sharply
abs-cbn.com - Jun 01
Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.
Over 10,000 food items in Japan to see price hike in 2022: survey
Kyodo - Jun 01
Over 10,000 food items in Japan will experience price increases of an average 13 percent this year as a result of rising materials costs and the yen's rapid depreciation, a survey by a credit research firm showed Wednesday.
Shinsei Bank to raise interest rate tenfold on 6-month deposits
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
SoftBank's top executives pay slashed after historic vision fund loss
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
7 Factors That Account for Strong Investor Confidence in Singapore's Economy
newsonjapan.com - May 31
Why have investors started coming back to Singapore? It all has to do with the country’s exceptionally strong economic fundamentals.
Japan consumers wait months for washing machines, air conditioners
Nikkei - May 30
Home appliances remain in short supply across Japan due to the global semiconductor crunch and supply chain disruptions tied to Beijing's zero-COVID policy, as companies that have resumed production at factories in China say it will take time to reach normal operations.
Japanese consumers face more price hikes this summer
NHK - May 30
A private survey has found that food and drink manufacturers in Japan have raised prices or plan to increase them for over 8,000 items due to higher raw material costs.
