Morning-after pill debate rages in Japan
"I wanted to take it but couldn't over a weekend," when most clinics are closed, she told AFP.
Unable to arrange an appointment in the 72 hours after sex when the drug is most effective, "I just had to leave it to chance, and got pregnant."
Emergency contraception cannot be bought without a doctor's approval in Japan and is not covered by public health insurance, so can cost up to US$150.
It's also the only medicine that must be taken in front of a pharmacist to stop it being sold on the black market.
Abortion rights are just as restrictive, campaigners say, with consent required from a male partner, and a surgical procedure the only option because abortion pills are not yet legal.
A government panel was formed in October to study if the morning-after pill should be sold over the counter, like in North America, most of the EU and some Asian countries.
But gynaecologists have raised concerns, including that it could increase the spread of diseases by encouraging casual, unprotected sex.
Kings and Generals - Jun 08
Concurrent to the Battle of Midway and the death of the 1st Kido Butai, Admiral Yamamoto had devised a plan to strike Dutch Harbor and invade the first territory in North America: the Aleutian Islands.
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Jun 08
The reasoning why the v sign with the palm facing you is considered offensive to some is because back in the medieval era, English longbowmen would use that gesture as a taunt towards the French because the French would have supposedly cut off those 2 fingers of any archers they captured so they wouldn't be able to use their bows anymore because of how dangerous and effective they were.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Whether It's One Assignment or Your Entire Course Load, There's Help Out There
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - Jun 08
In this video you will learn one of the most common Japanese Kanji and radical: 一 (one).
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Getting into college is no easy feat. You likely studied incredibly hard, were extensively involved in co-curricular, and perhaps even volunteered and/or worked in your free time.
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 06
As many of you probably know, Japanese people are one of the worst English speakers in the world. Even though Japan is supposed to have a relatively high level of education, why is it so difficult for the people to learn English?
Nikkei - Jun 04
The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday.
The Shogunate - Jun 04
There is a debate today over the usage of the term Feudalism, especially when describing Japan during the age of the Samurai.
Kyodok - Jun 04
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them.
OTAKU - Jun 03
Video includes different Japanese words which are mostly used in all anime. Learning simple words can be beneficial.
Kyodo - Jun 03
Tokyo's Nihon University plans to appoint award-winning author Mariko Hayashi to head its board in an effort to revamp its leadership after a series of scandals involving a former board chairman, sources close to the matter said Thursday.