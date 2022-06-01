Japan ruling lawmaker in hot seat over alleged drinking with teenage girl
The drinking age in Japan is 20 and the latest revelation involving third-term lawmaker Takeru Yoshikawa comes at a delicate time for Kishida and the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito ahead of a House of Councillors election in July. Yoshikawa has said he will check the magazine report first.
"I'm aware of the report. It's important that he explains the truth," Kishida told reporters before departing for Singapore.
Keiichi Ishii, the secretary general of Komeito, also called for an explanation from Yoshikawa. "If true, it is extremely regrettable.
The weekly Post magazine said in its latest edition that Yoshikawa, 40, had dinner and alcoholic drinks with an 18-year-old female university student at a Japanese barbeque restaurant in Tokyo on the night of May 27. ...continue reading
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.
NHK - May 31
Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
kitco.com - May 31
Japan's government made no mention of a timeframe for balancing the primary budget in its draft mid-year annual long-term economic policy roadmap, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The Star - May 30
Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.
NHK - May 29
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.
Nikkei - May 28
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
Al Jazeera - May 27
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
NHK - May 27
A former Japanese agriculture minister, Yoshikawa Takamori, has been given a suspended prison sentence for taking bribes from an egg producer while in office.
Hindustan Times - May 27
Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing.
NHK - May 25
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.