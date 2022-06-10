Ex-PM Abe accused over free alcohol offered by beverage firm
The group filed the criminal complaint with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Friday. One of the three accused is a former state-paid secretary to Abe.
The group says that Suntory Holdings offered beer and other beverage products to parties held at a hotel for Abe's supporters on the eve of government-sponsored cherry blossom-viewing gatherings in Tokyo.
It also says that free alcohol worth about 150,000 yen, or roughly 1,100 dollars, was provided every year for three years through 2019.
The group alleges that Abe's support body failed to report it as a donation in political fund reports, in violation of the political funds control law.
Suntory Holdings officials said that they offered the company's products free of charge as they saw the event as a good chance to promote their products.
