Uncle from Another World | Official Trailer
『異世界おじさん』予告編
Netflix Anime -- Jun 11
Hit by a truck when he was 17 years old, Takafumi's uncle suddenly awakens from a coma that lasted 17 years.
When Takafumi visits him in the hospital, he sees his uncle muttering nonsense, declaring that he has returned from another world named “GRAN-BAHAMAL.”
...Clearly, his uncle has lost his marbles.
Takafumi is lost for words, but his uncle proves his claims of being in another dimension by using some magic. Deciding to use his uncle’s powers to earn a living, and with no other relatives to call upon, Takafumi takes him in and they begin to share an apartment together.
While living with his uncle, Takafumi learns of his fantastical adventures and his boundless love of SEGA video games. But at times, his uncle's lonely and cruel experiences fill Takafumi with both joy and sadness.
17歳のときにトラックにはねられ、それから17年の間ずっと昏睡状態だった叔父が目覚めた。
What's behind Okinawans' falling life expectancy?
dw.com - Jun 11
An influx of foreign influences, ranging from fast food to less exercise, the stress of modern life, as well as a loss of the traditional sense of "ikegami" in younger people are all to blame.
Japan ruling lawmaker in hot seat over alleged drinking with teenage girl
Kyodo - Jun 10
A House of Representatives member who belongs to a ruling party faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced growing calls on Friday from fellow lawmakers to explain himself over a magazine report that he went out for drinks with an 18-year-old girl and gave her 40,000 yen ($300).
Morning-after pill debate rages in Japan
bangkokpost.com - Jun 10
When Megumi Ota needed the morning-after pill in Japan, she couldn't get a prescription in time under a policy activists call an attempt to "control" women's reproductive rights.
Sushiro ordered to take action on deceptive advertising
Japan Times - Jun 10
The Consumer Affairs Agency ordered on Thursday the operator of conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro to take action to prevent the recurrence of deceptive advertising for eye-catching dishes.
U.N. elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
staradvertiser.com - Jun 10
U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council today with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
Japan asteroid probe finds 23 amino acids, researchers confirm
Nikkei - Jun 10
A total of 23 types of amino acids were found in asteroid samples brought back by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, according to new studies published in the journal Science and elsewhere, shedding further light on the origins of life on Earth.
Japan's licensed tour guides still face tough times
NHK - Jun 10
An association of licensed tour guides in Japan says it has yet to receive requests to escort foreign tourists despite the reopening of the country's borders.
AstraZeneca files for approval for COVID-19 drug in Japan
Japan Times - Jun 09
A Japanese unit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it has applied for approval from the health ministry to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 prevention and treatment drug in Japan.
Japan's outdoor mask relaxation yet to filter through
Japan Today - Jun 09
When the coronavirus pandemic began over two years ago, people in Japan quickly donned masks en masse with little complaint. But now the government has relaxed its guidance on outdoor mask usage, the message appears not to be filtering through.
ANA to resume normal operation for Haneda flights this summer
NHK - Jun 09
All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.
Japan begins relaxing entry restrictions for foreign tourists
NHK - Jun 09
Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections.
Japan police arrest 2 Chinese nationals over univ. entrance exam cheating
NHK - Jun 09
Japanese police have arrested two Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in cheating on a university entrance exam in Tokyo by leaking test questions online.
